Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Spring Football Schedule: Practice, Pro Day Preview

Oregon Ducks football is gearing up for a busy few weeks. Spring practices begin on Thursday with Ducks coach Dan Lanning speaking to the media. Additionally, Oregon's Pro Day is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18.

Olivia Cleary

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – It’s a busy couple of weeks for Oregon football. Although the season is still months away, the Ducks have kicked off practice as part of spring practices. The team officially begins this week, marking the first step in preparing for the upcoming season. 

ov 4, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against
Nov 4, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

But it’s not just Oregon’s current roster putting in the work. Several standout players from last season’s conference championship team will return to Eugene on Tuesday, March 18, for Oregon’s Pro Day as they prepare for the NFL Draft. 

Throughout the week, members of Oregon’s coaching staff will provide insights into Spring Ball practices and discuss the 2025 roster, which features 30 newcomers (10 transfers and 20 incoming freshmen).

The Oregon Ducks take the field for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bow
The Oregon Ducks take the field for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Upcoming Events for Oregon Football:

Thursday, March 13 – Spring Practice No. 1 & Dan Lanning Speaks 

Spring Practice No. 1 kicks off Thursday morning. After practice, Oregon coach Dan Lanning will speak to members of the media and answer questions regarding Oregon’s 2025 roster. It will be the first time hearing from Lanning since he signed his newest contract. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Bu
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 season marks Lanning’s fourth season as Oregon’s leader. In just three seasons, Lanning has turned Oregon into a national championship-contending team while simultaneously dominating on the recruiting trail, bringing world-class talent to Eugene.  

In his first season with the Ducks, Lanning lost three games, in his second season two, and last season just one. If this pattern continues, Lanning could very well experience an undefeated season as well as bring home the program’s first national championship. 

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne as the Oregon Ducks h
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning’s path to securing Oregon’s first football national championship doesn’t start in August, rather, it starts now as the Ducks push for improvement in Spring Ball.  

Saturday, March 15 – Coordinators Tosh Lupoi & Will Stein Speak 

Following another Spring practice, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein will meet with the media. 

Both coaches recently received two-year contract extensions through 2027. 

New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon f
New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

MORE: Oregon Ducks Secure No. 8 Seed In Big Ten Tournament, Indiana Hoosiers Matchup

MORE: What Dan Lanning Said About Staying With Oregon Ducks, Eugene

MORE: Updated National Championship Odds: Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Battle

MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii

Not only will Saturday provide the opportunity for members of the media to obtain information on Oregon’s newcomers, but it will also give Stein the platform to speak more on quarterback Dante Moore, who will take the reins of Oregon’s offense next season.  

Tuesday, March 18 – Oregon Pro Day  

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, players around the nation are working to boost their draft stock. On Tuesday, March 18, multiple former Ducks will return to Eugene to undergo a series of drills, tests, and evaluations in preparation for the NFL Draft. 

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) works through drills during Senior Bowl
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Oregon has already broken its record for the number of players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine with 12 total invitees. Now, the Ducks are on track to break their program record for most Ducks drafted. The current record for most Ducks drafted was eight last year, but that number could very well increase this year.  

On Tuesday, multiple former Ducks will return to Eugene to participate in a series of drills, tests, and evaluations in front of NFL scouts and coaches. 

While an official list of participants has yet to be released, projected first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. as well as receiver Traeshon Holden have confirmed to Oregon Ducks on SI’s Olivia Cleary that they will be in attendance. 

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. talks about playing quarterback and going to the Rose Bowl.
Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. talks about playing quarterback and going to the Rose Bowl. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other expected participants include: 

  • Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 
  • Wide Receiver Tez Johnson 
  • Defensive Lineman Derick Harmon 
  • Linebacker Jordan Burch 
  • Defensive Back Jabbar Muhammad 

Oregon football is full steam ahead as the Ducks prepare for both the 2025 season and the NFL Draft. 

feed

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football