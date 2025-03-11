Oregon Ducks Spring Football Schedule: Practice, Pro Day Preview
EUGENE – It’s a busy couple of weeks for Oregon football. Although the season is still months away, the Ducks have kicked off practice as part of spring practices. The team officially begins this week, marking the first step in preparing for the upcoming season.
But it’s not just Oregon’s current roster putting in the work. Several standout players from last season’s conference championship team will return to Eugene on Tuesday, March 18, for Oregon’s Pro Day as they prepare for the NFL Draft.
Throughout the week, members of Oregon’s coaching staff will provide insights into Spring Ball practices and discuss the 2025 roster, which features 30 newcomers (10 transfers and 20 incoming freshmen).
Upcoming Events for Oregon Football:
Thursday, March 13 – Spring Practice No. 1 & Dan Lanning Speaks
Spring Practice No. 1 kicks off Thursday morning. After practice, Oregon coach Dan Lanning will speak to members of the media and answer questions regarding Oregon’s 2025 roster. It will be the first time hearing from Lanning since he signed his newest contract.
The 2025 season marks Lanning’s fourth season as Oregon’s leader. In just three seasons, Lanning has turned Oregon into a national championship-contending team while simultaneously dominating on the recruiting trail, bringing world-class talent to Eugene.
In his first season with the Ducks, Lanning lost three games, in his second season two, and last season just one. If this pattern continues, Lanning could very well experience an undefeated season as well as bring home the program’s first national championship.
Lanning’s path to securing Oregon’s first football national championship doesn’t start in August, rather, it starts now as the Ducks push for improvement in Spring Ball.
Saturday, March 15 – Coordinators Tosh Lupoi & Will Stein Speak
Following another Spring practice, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein will meet with the media.
Both coaches recently received two-year contract extensions through 2027.
Not only will Saturday provide the opportunity for members of the media to obtain information on Oregon’s newcomers, but it will also give Stein the platform to speak more on quarterback Dante Moore, who will take the reins of Oregon’s offense next season.
Tuesday, March 18 – Oregon Pro Day
With the NFL Draft on the horizon, players around the nation are working to boost their draft stock. On Tuesday, March 18, multiple former Ducks will return to Eugene to undergo a series of drills, tests, and evaluations in preparation for the NFL Draft.
Oregon has already broken its record for the number of players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine with 12 total invitees. Now, the Ducks are on track to break their program record for most Ducks drafted. The current record for most Ducks drafted was eight last year, but that number could very well increase this year.
On Tuesday, multiple former Ducks will return to Eugene to participate in a series of drills, tests, and evaluations in front of NFL scouts and coaches.
While an official list of participants has yet to be released, projected first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. as well as receiver Traeshon Holden have confirmed to Oregon Ducks on SI’s Olivia Cleary that they will be in attendance.
Other expected participants include:
- Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
- Wide Receiver Tez Johnson
- Defensive Lineman Derick Harmon
- Linebacker Jordan Burch
- Defensive Back Jabbar Muhammad
Oregon football is full steam ahead as the Ducks prepare for both the 2025 season and the NFL Draft.