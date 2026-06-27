Three Make-or-Break Oregon Games for Matayo Uiagalelei's NFL Draft Stock

The Oregon Ducks feature an embarrassment of riches in the trenches.

Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks bring back a loaded front four that might make many across the Big Ten envious, let alone the college football nation as a whole. All four returners could've easily received a phone call from a general manager had they all entered the 2026 NFL Draft. But all four will now garner day one or day two draft hype for 2027.

Especially edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, if he dominates in these three make-or-break games involving his stock.

Sept. 26 at USC Trojans

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, forces a fumble from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uiagalelei and the Ducks thrashed the Trojans in the trenches one year ago inside Autzen Stadium. He piled seven total tackles, including a sack and run-stuff behind the line of scrimmage.

USC will need to create a far different game plan for him this time. And not limited to chipping Uiagalelei with a wide receiver or tight end to throw off his pass rushing pursuits.

But while Oregon brings back one of the nation's most loaded defensive lines, USC returns all five offensive linemen. That means Uiagalelei is facing blindside protector Elijah Paige.

Uiagalelei can spark new first-round chatter if he creates a sack or turnover party against USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and this loaded offense. The Trojans rise as the first stacked offense Uiagalelei and the Ducks' front four will see.

Nov. 7 at Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State was one returner away from bringing back everyone from its starting five. So that makes the Buckeyes the second-most loaded trench unit Uiagalelei and company will face.

Austin Siereveld rises as the next big challenge for Uiagalelei. Siereveld is one of the nation's best returning pass protectors, who didn't allow a sack on his side. Best believe coach Ryan Day feels more comfortable with Siereveld tangling with Uiagalelei.

Although Lanning can find mismatches in this game with his 6-5, 272-pound defender, including testing projected sophomore right tackle Ian Moore.

Teams that manhandle Ohio State in the trenches historically beat the Buckeyes (see Indiana and Miami during the 2025 season). Don't be surprised if Lanning unleashes a combination of both the Hurricanes and Hoosiers' blueprints for this crucial November battle, with Uiagalelei at the forefront of this attack. Uiagalelei running around Siereveld is another draft booster for him.

Nov. 14 vs. Michigan Wolverines

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing really changes for the Wolverines in their transition to Kyle Whittingham. The former Utah Utes head coach built massive and powerful lines in Salt Lake City.

Whittingham inherits an experienced offensive line. Like the rival Buckeyes, the Wolverines bring back four of five starters.

Uiagalelei looks bound to encounter key Michigan returner Blake Frazier at left tackle. Frazier rarely draws penalties, so Uiagalelei and the Ducks face one of the nation's most disciplined tackles and a quick-footed one, too. But Frazier struggled against speed rushers, including in the final two games versus Ohio State and Texas, so Uiagalelei will likely test him.

He'll test right tackle Andrew Sprague, too, who's even larger at 6-8, 315 pounds compared to the 6-6, 295-pound Frazier. Sprague brings a powerful first contact punch. However, he struggled against speed rushers as well and allowed one too many hurries. Uiagalelei running circles around these Ann Arbor towers will ignite some potential top 15 draft chatter.

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