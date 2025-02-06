Oregon Ducks Top Georgia With Highest Blue-Chip Percentage In 2025 Recruiting Class
With National Signing Day complete, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have officially secured one of the best classes in Oregon history, and according to Rivals.com, Lanning and the Ducks staff landed the highest average ranking per commit with a 4.11 mark. On3 weighted the Ducks' 2025 class as the highest blue-chip prospect average with a whopping 95 percent of all signees being a composite four or five star.
The next closest teams were perennial Southeastern Conference standouts, Georgia Bulldogs with 82 percent and the Alabama Crimson Tide with 81 percent.
Since Lanning has arrived as head coach, Oregon’s national footprint has increased exponentially. The brand of Oregon football was always ever present, but to adequately use that omnipresent image to reach into places like Alabama and Texas is the noticeable difference. The two best players of the class, No. 1 ranked wide receiver Dakorien Moore and No. 1 ranked Na’eem Offord, are from Duncanville, Texas and Birmingham, Alabama respectively.
Obviously, Lanning and coaches like defensive Tosh Lupoi’s SEC footprint play a role in having established relationships in those areas, but to secure and sign those players is a new level for Oregon. The Ducks aren’t showing any signs of slowing down as they’re already building the ‘26 and ‘27 classes up and making inroads on spring portal targets as well. The landscape of college football is always changing, but the Ducks are at the forefront of what the future of recruiting looks like.
"We're not looking to get the same player. So the standard of play has gone up here, which means the caliber of athlete we're trying to target, to play for us, has gone up." Lanning said at the Oregon signing day presser.
Lanning also went on to speak about the mentality that the coaches and support staff have. There’s no more selling a plan, there’s hard proof of concept and the results have spoken.
"Early on, we were certainly talking about a vision that we had. Now, it's kind of proof is in the pudding. This is what you're going to be able to do when you come in here. Compete with the best of the best and play for some of the best of the best and become the best version of yourself." Lanning continued.
These aren’t your old Ducks. They’re fresh off a 14-1 season where they ran the table in the Big Ten, won a Big Ten Championship and earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. While they eventually succumbed to the national champs, the Ducks split the season series 1-1. There are no moral victories, but the Ducks are knocking on the door of being a power consistent with the “blue bloods” of the sport. Securing elite talent is the most important part of that, and they’re doing just that at the highest clip in program history.
