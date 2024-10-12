Kicker Makes Field Goal, Earns $100,000 On Oregon Ducks' ESPN's College GameDay
EUGENE - It is the biggest weekend of football to ever hit the state of Oregon. The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will battle it out against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium, the first-ever top-three matchup in Autzen Stadium. Football fans from around the nation are descending on the streets of Eugene, so if you’re looking to travel for the game, best be sure to watch for insane I-5 traffic.
And that traffic is starting earlier than just the day of the game, because popular college football analysis shows ESPN’s College Gameday is pulling into town. Crews for the program have been in the Eugene area since Tuesday, with official set-up happening Thursday night.
The show will air from 6am - 9am PST from the University of Oregon’s Memorial Quad outside of the Lillis Business Complex and the Knight Library. Earlier on Friday, analyst Pat McAfee aired his own broadcast of the “Pat McAfee Show” from inside Autzen Stadium. Safe to say, there will be a lot of media attention covering the yellow and green, and the "Fly Era" black.
Fans have been lined up on the Memorial Quad since early Friday afternoon (2pm Friday was the earliest time we were given when asking folks in line). Those in line for the show can expect to be let into the pit in front of the stage by 3am. The “Countdown to Gameday” starts at 5:15am PST.
Follow along below for more updates. The most current updates are located at the top.
-Kicker makes the field goal, held by Nick Saban, to earn $100,000 on Oregon Ducks' ESPN's College GameDay
- Lee Corso picked 'his first love' Ohio State over the Oregon Ducks on ESPN's College GameDay.
Corso is not in attendance due to health reasons but Kirk Herbstreit relayed the message.
- Stanford Steve just said Oregon's crowd is "way better than last week (at Cal) already."
-Some of the best signs at ESPN's College GameDay.
-Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves passed out donuts in the early morning hours at the University of Oregon campus.
- Fans have been lined up outside of the ESPN College Gameday set since early this afternoon.
- The University of Oregon gave Kirk Herbstreit a few gifts for dog Ben Herbstreit as he receives chemotherapy and is unable to make the show taping on Saturday.
- Social media sensation and dog of analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Ben Herbstreit, will not be attending this taping of ESPN College Gameday due to receiving chemotherapy treatment.
- Popular ESPN College Gameday analyst and friend of The Oregon Duck, Lee Corso, will not be attending this live show taping due to health concerns. Corso visited the last time College Gameday came to Oregon when the Ducks faced off against the UCAL Bruins.
What Fans Should Know:
Fans can expect…
• Free breakfast for the first 200 fans.
• Exclusive t-shirts for the first 800 fans.
• Arrive before 6:30 AM PT and play 'Pitch A Fit' for a chance to win a photo with talent at the GameDay desk or an autographed football.
• Live DJ & giveaways, including EA Sports CFB 25 and Xbox Console.
