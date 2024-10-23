Oregon Ducks' Kobe Savage Previews 'Talented' Illinois Receivers: 'Respect All, Fear None'
Oregon Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage previewed Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Oregon and Illinois. Savage also talked about playing in Autzen Stadium and the advantages it brings to the defense.
Kobe Savage: “We Respect All, But Fear None”
The No. 1 ranked Ducks host the No. 20 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon. Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage talked about the Illini offense led by quarterback Luke Altmayer.
“He’s a great quarterback. Has really good eyes and keys. Knows where he always wants to go with the ball,” Savage said. “A good vet quarterback that has really good decision-making.”
Savage later talked about what makes the Illini receivers unique threats in the passing game.
“They do a great job on their routes. They do a lot of contested catches and drawing a lot of P.I. flags,” Savage said. “They are a talented group and I feel they will test us a lot…I feel like they will do us a service and test us deep this week."
“We respect all and fear none,” Savage said. “Excited to play them…Week to week trying to get better and be our best.”
Savage Credits Ducks Defensive Line and Autzen Atmosphere
Savage discussed how the Ducks' defensive line creating pressure on the quarterback has been very helpful for the back end of the defense.
“It’s amazing. It gets the quarterback off the pocket. Allows him to play for us,” Savage said. “Getting them off their timing and route distribution helps us when we got that front seven hunting them up.”
Oregon returns home to Autzen Stadium to play the Illini after winning at Purdue the previous week. Savage says playing at home is a huge advantage.
“Ya it (fans in Autzen Stadium) definitely showed up in the Ohio State game, getting the crowd there to help us with false starts,” Savage said. “It’s always great to play at Autzen. The fans are amazing. Advantage to play at home with the great fans at Autzen.”
Autzen Stadium set an attendance record with more than 60,000 fans in Oregons’ 32-31 win over Ohio State. The Buckeyes had four false starts and one delay of game penalty vs. the Ducks.
Oregon now plays their first game at Autzen since the fans stormed the field after upsetting the Buckeyes. Illinois is no Ohio State, but they are also a really good team. The Illini have surprised people this year and are off to a 6-1 start and ranked No. 20 in the country. It’s another opportunity for Oregon to pick up another ranked win.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12:30 pm PST on CBS.
