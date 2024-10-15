Oregon Ducks Preview Purdue Boilermakers 'Explosive, Powerful' Running Backs
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon made some huge plays for Oregon in their win over Ohio State, including a forced fumble and recovery. Here's what he had to say about Purdue and how the Ducks defense will account for the loss of Jordan Burch.
Harmon and Ducks Prepare for New-Look Purdue Offense
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was asked about the Purdue offense leading to Friday night's game, specifically Boilermaker running back Devin Mockobee.
“(Mockobee) is powerful. He’s explosive. He’s in the gaps,” Harmon said. “They got two good backs there. They both hit the hole. They’re both very explosive.”
He was also asked about freshman Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, who just got his first start this season in their last game.
“He’s going to use his legs for sure. You give him a lane, and he’s going to take it and try to hurt you in that area,” Harmon said. “Keeping him contained in the cage and that’s our ability.”
Purdue made a change at offensive coordinator a few weeks ago, and in their only game with the new coach, they put up 49 points against Illinois. Browne had 415 total yards of offense on his own in his first start.
“Just watching the (Illinois) game from last week,” Harmon said. “Seeing what they did to put up 49 points.”
Under a new quarterback and a new offensive coordinator, The Boilermakers look like a different team than their 1-5 record may indicate.
Ducks Get Ready for a Short Week
The Oregon Ducks have a short week to travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on Purdue on Friday at 6 pm PST on FOX. Harmon was asked if he likes playing on Fridays.
“Yes,” Harmon said. “ You get the weekend.”
That's a good way to look at it. If the Ducks win it will be a happy flight home Friday and they will have a victory under their belt before the College Football Saturday slate even kicks off.
However, a potential downside to the short week is the quick turnaround for players nursing injuries. One of those players is Ducks defensive end, Jordan Burch. Burch missed the Ohio State game with a lower-body injury. Harmon says it hurts not having Burch. Hurt
“It hurt. He’s going to come back and help us out soon,” Harmon said. “Guys have to step up. Next man up mentality.”
Oregon was able to beat the No. 2 ranked team in the land, Ohio State, so they have proven they can win without Burch. However, if the Ducks are to make a run for their first football national championship in school history, Jordan Burch will have to return.
The Ducks will make sure to not rush him back from the injury he is dealing with.
