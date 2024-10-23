Ducks Digest

Ohio State's Ryan Day Challenges Big Ten Officiating On Final Play vs. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes played a thrilling game two weeks ago in Autzen Stadium. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day felt there was a crucial officiating mistake on the last play and submitted it to the Big Ten conference office.

Cory Pappas

Ohio State coach Ryan Day reacts to a call during his team's game against Oregon at Autzen Stadium.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day reacts to a call during his team's game against Oregon at Autzen Stadium. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No.1 Oregon Ducks upset the Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium on October 12th. The game ended with some controversy and it’s still a talking point for the Buckeyes as they are still coming off a bye week.

Ohio State has not been quiet about the end of the game with Oregon coach Dan Lanning purposely using a 12 men on the field penalty to bleed time on the clock. After the Ducks victory, and many praising coach Lanning for his savvy, the NCAA has changed that rule, so the defense doesn’t benefit from a penalty in the final two minutes of either half.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket during the NCAA football game against the Akron
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to that, the Buckeyes thought there was an officiating mistake on the final play, where quarterback Will Howard slid down as time expired.

Ryan Day Contacts Big Ten Office Over Final Play of Oregon Game

On the last play of the Oregon vs. Ohio State game, Buckeyes will Howard ran up the middle as the clock was running down. Ohio State was creeping into field goal range to attempt kick a game-winning field goal, but the clock ran out after Howard slid down. Coach Day claims that there was still time on the clock when Howard went down, but the referees determined the clock ran out.

Per Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day sent the final play of the Oregon game to the Big Ten Conference. Day was trying to make the case that there was still a second on the clock when Howard slid and Ohio State called a timeout in time. The Big Ten shut this down and said there was no time on the clock.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning /

If Day was right, Ohio State would have the ball with one second remaining at the Oregon 26-yard line. Down just one point, Ohio State could have kicked a 43-yard field goal from this spot for the win. 

Ohio State Has Opportunity to Get Rematch in Big Ten Title

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson gets tripped up by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks ho
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson gets tripped up by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good news for Ohio State is that their season is not over by any means. Especially considering that the College Football Playoff has now been expanded to 12 teams. If Ohio State wins the rest of their games, one blemish at Oregon won’t keep them out of the playoff. 

Ohio State still has some hurdles but in all likelihood, if they win their remaining games on the schedule, they will play Oregon again in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis. 

Next up for Ohio State is a matchup with Nebraska while No. 1 Oregon hosts No. 20 Illinois.

MORE: Big Ten Title Game Tiebreaker Scenarios: Undefeated Oregon Ducks, Penn State, Indiana

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Injury Updates: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch

MORE: Emotional Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally Celebrate WNBA Title With New York Liberty

MORE: Marcus Mariota Scores Two Touchdowns In Washington Win: Jayden Daniels' Rib Injury

MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping 

MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Cashes Oregon Ducks Bet vs. Ohio State Alum 

MORE: Was Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Suspended vs. Purdue Boilermakers?

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Home/Football