Ohio State's Ryan Day Challenges Big Ten Officiating On Final Play vs. Oregon Ducks
The No.1 Oregon Ducks upset the Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 at Autzen Stadium on October 12th. The game ended with some controversy and it’s still a talking point for the Buckeyes as they are still coming off a bye week.
Ohio State has not been quiet about the end of the game with Oregon coach Dan Lanning purposely using a 12 men on the field penalty to bleed time on the clock. After the Ducks victory, and many praising coach Lanning for his savvy, the NCAA has changed that rule, so the defense doesn’t benefit from a penalty in the final two minutes of either half.
In addition to that, the Buckeyes thought there was an officiating mistake on the final play, where quarterback Will Howard slid down as time expired.
Ryan Day Contacts Big Ten Office Over Final Play of Oregon Game
On the last play of the Oregon vs. Ohio State game, Buckeyes will Howard ran up the middle as the clock was running down. Ohio State was creeping into field goal range to attempt kick a game-winning field goal, but the clock ran out after Howard slid down. Coach Day claims that there was still time on the clock when Howard went down, but the referees determined the clock ran out.
Per Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day sent the final play of the Oregon game to the Big Ten Conference. Day was trying to make the case that there was still a second on the clock when Howard slid and Ohio State called a timeout in time. The Big Ten shut this down and said there was no time on the clock.
If Day was right, Ohio State would have the ball with one second remaining at the Oregon 26-yard line. Down just one point, Ohio State could have kicked a 43-yard field goal from this spot for the win.
Ohio State Has Opportunity to Get Rematch in Big Ten Title
The good news for Ohio State is that their season is not over by any means. Especially considering that the College Football Playoff has now been expanded to 12 teams. If Ohio State wins the rest of their games, one blemish at Oregon won’t keep them out of the playoff.
Ohio State still has some hurdles but in all likelihood, if they win their remaining games on the schedule, they will play Oregon again in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.
Next up for Ohio State is a matchup with Nebraska while No. 1 Oregon hosts No. 20 Illinois.
