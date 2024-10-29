Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks might get two star players back soon.
On Monday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that tight end Terrance Ferguson and defensive lineman Jordan Burch both returned to practice.
“Yeah, I think that we have guys that are questionable, that are going to be practicing with us this week," Lanning said on Monday. "Both those guys were available to practice today... We will keep our players best interest in mind as we prepare for this game.”
Burch has not played in Oregon's last three games. Burch, who reportedly suffered a non-contact, lower-body injury at practice on Oct. 10 was listed as "questionable" for the game vs. Ohio State and "OUT" for Oregon's games against Purdue and Illinois.
In five games this season, Burch has five sacks and seven tackles for loss. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive end is fresh off winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in the Ducks' 31-10 win over Michigan State.
Lanning also said that Burch was able to do limited things at practice at the end of last week.
Ferguson missed the last two games for the Ducks. Ferguson had to have surgery to remove his appendix. The senior tight end was listed "OUT" for both Purdue and Illinois.
“We’re expecting a quick recovery based on what that looks like for him and being smart with him,” Lanning said after the Purdue game. “I think he’ll be back relatively quick, but we want to do what’s best for Terrance.”
Ferguson has a shot at becoming the most accomplished tight end in Oregon football history. Ferguson is currently No. 2 all-time at Oregon for receptions by a tight end with 111 in his career, 13 away from Ed Dickson (124, 2006-09).
The perfect 8-0 Ducks travel to Ann Arbor to play the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
“I’ve heard it’s big and it’s one of the things that’s exciting about this conference is playing in historic places and this is certainly one of those,” Lanning said about Michigan Stadium, also known as, the Big House.
A win would improve Oregon to 8-1 all-time when ranked No. 1 in the nation. Oregon is one of eight remaining undefeated teams in college football entering November. The Wolverines lead the all-time series, 3-2, however, the Ducks have won the last two matchups with a 31-27 win over No. 3 Michigan at home in 2003 and a 39-7 win in Ann Arbor in 2007.
