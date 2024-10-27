Illinois Coach Brett Bielema Takes Blame For Loss to Ducks, Amazed By Oregon's Speed
The Oregon Ducks showed why they are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation in their 38-9 rout of the No. 20 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini.
The Oregon Ducks dominated right from the jump and were up 14-0 before Illinois was even able to pick up a first down. Fighting Illini coach Brett Bielema talked after the game.
Brett Bielema: “Give Credit to Oregon”
Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brett Bielema talked to reporters following the Illini loss to Oregon.
“Give credit to Oregon,” Bielema said. “Obviously, a very good football team and they played very, very well especially that first half. I was very disappointed in the results of the first half. I take ownership on that as a head coach. Obviously didn’t have enough preparation or execution.”
The Ducks came into Saturday’s game with a 7-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll. They showed exactly why they are worthy of that ranking in their 38-9 win over the No. 20 ranked Illini.
Oregon did a great job of protecting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Oregon’s gameplan was highlighted on Gabriel getting rid of the ball to playmakers before Illinois had a chance to get pressure on him.
Oregon's speed stood out to coach Bielema.
“Especially at certain positions, you can tell on film, offense, defense, special teams. They take a lot of pride in (speed.)" Bielema said. "They strike in all three phases... Defensively, we didn’t have the right answers putting pressure on. [Gabriel] was just getting the ball out so quickly, they weren’t going to let you get him."
How can Illinois refocus after this loss?
"Everybody is going to have opinions on what I need to do," Bielema said. "I think our guys know that Minnesota is coming to town in a rematch game for us. That could mean a lot of things down the road. It definitely hurt them today. You could see it at halftime. Obviously, a lot of long faces in there tonight, as they should be. We’ll have to make sure that Oregon doesn’t get us twice."
Ducks Dominate to Move to 8-0 on the Season
The Oregon Ducks are inching closer to their first college football playoff berth since the 2014-2015 season. That year resulted in Oregon beating Florida State in the CFP semi-final before falling to Ohio State in the National Championship game.
Saturday’s game vs. Illinois was Oregons’ first as the No. 1 ranked team since 2012.
Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a clean game outside of his one interception. Gabriel went 18 for 26 with 291 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception.
Additionally, Gabriel added a 7-yard rushing touchdown.
Ducks running back Noah Whittington had one of his best games of the season with 56 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown. He also added a 2-yard touchdown reception.
The Ducks defense had a strong performance. In the last 9 quarters of football, they have only given up 12 total points. The only touchdown conceded was in garbage time vs. Illinois.
With four games left on schedule, Oregon will likely be in the playoff no matter what if they can win three of those games.
Next up for the Ducks is a road game at Michigan on November 2nd at 12:30 pm PST on CBS.
