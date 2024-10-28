LA Chargers' Justin Herbert Reacts To Dirty Play: 'I Appreciate' Bradley Bozeman Protection
Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led his team to a 26-8 win over the New Orleans Saints. Midway through the second quarter, Herbert got rid of the ball while under pressure. A normal play, except New Orleans defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd did not let go of Herbert's ankle long after the quarterback threw a shovel pass to his running back.
Shepherd proceeded to twist Herbert's leg by the knee, taking him to the ground long after the ball was released. Many fans online are criticizing Shepherd, labeling the move a "dirty play."
After Shepherd appears to intentional injure the Chargers' star quarterback, Los Angeles' starting center Bradley Bozeman responds by slamming himself into the New Orleans defender. However, while many are calling for Shepherd to be suspended, Bozeman has garnered praise for his actions.
"Ot was probably one of the dirtier plays I've ever seen," Bozeman said after the game. "Protect your quarterback no matter what."
Herbert helped the referees pull Bozeman off of Shepherd after the center continued to stand up for his quarterback.
The referees threw flags for unsportsmanlike conduct on both Shepherd and Bozeman, so the penalties offset. The play occurred on a Chargers' scoring drive, capped off by a one-yard touchdown from Los Angeles running back J.K. Dobbins.
"That's the type of center you want on your team," Herbert said after the game. "He'll give everything for this team, and I appreciated what he did. I tried to pull him off so he didn't get any penalties called, but to have a guy like that defending you, there's no better feeling."
Former NFL linebacker and FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho wrote on social media, "This play was dirty as hell, just blatantly trying to injure Justin Herbert. No place in the game for this. Absolute trash. Trash!"
Despite Shepherd's best efforts, Herbert remained in the game and got the win for the Chargers. Earlier in the season, Herbert missed time some time after he suffered an ankle injury Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers and re-aggravated it a week later against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After the game, Herbert was asked by reporters about the toughness he's shown this season and whether or not he takes after his coach Jim Harbaugh.
"(Harbaugh's) way tougher than me," said Herbert. "To be able to see, he goes out there whether it's his heart or his hip, he fights out there. He does everything he can to be out there with the team. . . . It makes everyone in that locker room want to play for him more. The amount of respect that we have for him, the way leads this team, it's been awesome to play for him."
Herbert finished the game with two touchdowns, completing 20 of 32 passes for 279 yards, and he 49 yards on the ground on four rushes. The former Oregon Duck is now 4-3 and has thrown eight touchdowns for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.
The Chargers will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 9.
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Questionable Officiating: Derrick Harmon Fumble Recovery?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois
MORE: LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks Beat Illinois
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State
MORE: Nick Saban Compares Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel to Former Alabama Quarterback