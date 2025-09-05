Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Injury Update vs. Oklahoma State: Quarterback Questionable

The Oregon Ducks are dealing with a couple of injuries ahead of their matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. What's the injury status of Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad, offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon, Kawika Rogers, and cornerback Theran Johnson?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Eugene.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2025 college football season is officially underway, and the Oregon Ducks are already dealing with a couple of injuries.

Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad is "questionable" while offensive lineman Kawika Rogers and wide receiver Dillon Gresham are among those that are "out." Some good news for Oregon is offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon was not listed on the official availability report.

Oregon Ducks Official Injury Report

Oregon Ducks Dan lanning injury update report Emmanuel Pregnon Kawika Rogers Jahlil Florence Theran Jonson Trey McNut
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OUT

Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Dorian Brew, defensive back
Dylan Williams, linebacker
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver

QUESTIONABLE

Theran Johnson, defensive back
Austin Novosad, quarterback

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad speaks during Oregon football's Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier in the week Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided some positive updates on Ducks offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon after he was injured in week 1 against Montana State.

Lanning also revealed that transfer cornerback Theran Johnson should make his Ducks debut against Oklahoma State while wide receiver Dillon Gresham will remain sidelined.

Redshirt freshmen linebackers Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt were both listed as "Questionable" before Oregon's matchup with Montana State, and neither of them saw the field in the season opener. The status of Williams and Platt is unknown leading up to week 2.

Ducks cornerback Jahlil Florence was not listed on the team's availability report, but he only saw action on special teams in week 1. Florence missed the entire 2024 season with an injury but is expected to contribute in 2025.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon defensive back Dorian Brew and offensive lineman Bryce Boulton are dealing with undisclosed injuries as they were both "Out" on the Ducks' availability report for week 1.

What Dan Lanning Said About Key Injuries

Lanning gave Ducks fans some good news about Pregnon's status and explained why Oregon's coaching staff kept him out of the game against Montana State:

"Yeah, I feel confident he's (Emmanuel Pregnon) going to be able to go," said Lanning. "He was able to move around a little bit today. Part of it was where the game was it, and us also being able to evaluate him and make sure he's in a great position, but I feel good that he'll be back."

Staying on the offensive line, Lanning was also asked about Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers, who injure his ankle against Montana State.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Kawika, we're still figuring out where he's at. He's moving around today, ankle deal. But I think he could be back on Saturday, may not be," Lanning said.

As for Florence, Lanning gave an update on his injury status when talking to reporters on Wednesday.

"He's been able to go in practice and has been able to do some good things for us in practice," Lanning said. "To use him on kickoff and some other situations. You know, dime would be a scenario where he'll show up. And I think if he keeps attacking reps and opportunities, then some of those things [reps] can start to go up."

Long-Term Injuries for Oregon

The injury statuses of Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart and Trey McNutt have been public since the offseason, with Stewart suffering a knee injury in the spring and McNutt breaking his leg during fall camp.

Lanning has been hesitant to put a timeline on any return for Stewart, but the Ducks coach has seemed more optimistic about McNutt seeing the field in his true freshman season. Before breaking his leg, McNutt was expected to be one of the many freshman contributing valuable snaps in Oregon's secondary.

