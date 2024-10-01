Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Will Terrance Ferguson Be Available for Michigan State?
When the Oregon Ducks marched triumphantly to the opponent locker room at Rose Bowl Stadium after beating UCLA 34-13, there were a few lingering questions. One of the biggest was the health of starting tight end Terrance Ferguson.
The senior left for the locker rooms under his own power during the second quarter of the game after former Duck Bryan Addison tackled Ferguson. Ferguson was lying on the field for quite a bit before leaving the game to get screened for a head injury. Ferguson did not return for the remainder of the game.
However, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning in his weekly pre-game press conference, Ferguson is ready to go for Oregon’s Friday Night Lights showdown vs. Michigan State.
“He practiced today,” Lanning said on Monday. “He’ll be ready to roll.”
Lanning commented during the UCLA post-game press conference that Ferguson would be “good to go” for Michigan State, but still commented on the potential targeting in said hit.
"It certainly looked like it had some of the traits of targeting. In my mind, like there was a launch, but I didn't get to see the hit on copy afterwards,” Lanning said.
Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel got fired up after Ferguson’s injury, with him notably exchanging some heated words with Addison after the collision.
Against UCLA, Ferguson put up 18 yards out of three targets. This year, Ferguson has been the go-to tight end target for the passing game, with 177 total yards after four games and 12.6 yards per reception. In the 2023 season, Ferguson ended the Ducks’ run with 414 yards and six touchdowns.
In his place, Oregon leaned on senior Patrick Herbert, but more so Kenyon Sadiq. The sophomore tight end caught four of five receptions and turned those four runs into 37 yards. Compared to only amassing 27 yards in his previous season, this is a huge change in responsibility from the Idaho native.
“Everyone of our tight ends brings a lot of different strengths," Lanning said. "I love the way that we’re utilizing Kenyon right now but I also love the way we’re utilizing Pat and Terrance and when you have multiple guys that can do multiple things I think it's really important that you tap into those. It also makes it really hard for a defense to hone in on what a guy can do.”
It will be interesting to see if Sadiq is utilized more heavily in the season moving forward after showing reliability in the passing game.
“Total yardage and a lot of categories we won in a lot of ways,” Lanning said. “Really proud of our guys performance, but excited about our growth. It's going to be a quick turnaround here for this next week so we have to be able to put this one to bed quick and move on fast."
Duck fans can expect to see Ferguson back playing for the Ducks in their Friday night game at Autzen Stadium against former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans at 6pm PST.
