Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel On Win Over UCLA Bruins: 'Addicted to Growth'
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks beat the UCLA Bruins, 34-13, in their first-ever Big Ten conference game. The 4-0 Ducks remain undefeated as they continue to find ways to improve.
“Addicted to growth," said Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel after the game on the FOX broadcast. "Continuing to get better. I love the way we continue to ‘go to the doctor’ as we say. We find ways to get better and we have the right mindset about it. Appreciate that about the guys. Most importantly, finding ways to win. Can’t beat it.”
The victory against the Bruins was about one thing for the Ducks: handling business, playing to their ability level, and leaving no doubt.
Oregon has made its expectations and goals very clear - Winning a national championship. After a somewhat disappointing start to the 2024 season despite finding ways to win, the Ducks knew they had to be better in order to have a chance to keep winning.
Against rival Oregon State, we saw the Ducks get back on track after a close second half to pull away and earn a convincing win on the road. It was the first time we’d seen this Oregon team look like the ball club that came into the season getting national title predictions from the likes of Nick Saban and others.
Against UCLA, keeping the train rolling with that newfound momentum was of the utmost importance. Oregon was heading to the Rose Bowl but against a 1-2 UCLA team coming off a double-digit loss to the LSU Tigers. While the Bruins play hard and show plenty of heart, they’re less talented than the Boise State club that took Oregon to the brink.
"Things to clean up but, more importantly, finding ways to win. I'm proud of my guys. Continue to respond. More importantly, coming together as a team." said Gabriel.
The Ducks came out in the first half and set the field on fire. Offensively, it was probably the best half of the season so far. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel went 22/28 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Gabriel also added 23 rushing yards. The once-maligned offensive line unit continued to look improved keeping Gabriel clean for the most part. The big guys also kept the running game effective with 4.8 yards per attempt.
The defense did their part as well and held the UCLA offense to 3 points. The Ducks defense held the Bruins to 54 total yards and - 7 rushing yards while also getting four tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception. The thing about this half was how effortlessly the Ducks dominated. It looked like an elite football team.
Then an end-of-half sequence happened that flipped the game. Dillon Gabriel threw an interception to Bryan Addison, a former Duck, and it was returned 96 yards for a touchdown. What was almost a 35-3 halftime lead became a 28-10 halftime lead. The Bruins then responded by winning the third quarter 3-0 to head into the fourth quarter down 28-13 and chances with the ball.
The Ducks ultimately responded by getting stops and turnovers to thwart the comeback hopes of UCLA. The Ducks offense put together a scoring drive to push the game out of reach at 34-13 seeing as UCLA showed no ability to answer quickly all night. Even that score was only momentarily lifting because they missed the extra point attempt.
What should have been a dominating performance turned into a bit of a struggle when it didn't have to. The defense played 60 minutes. The offense and special teams have to join the party for a full game as well.
A win is a win. A road win is even sweeter. A road conference win feels even better. While the Ducks keep winning while learning, they’ll have to play a 60-minute ball game eventually. They can't make the same mistakes as they get into Big Ten play and better teams line up against them. Leaving the door open with untimely plays and penalties is a bad habit to develop. It’ll catch up to them when it matters most.
The next two opponents are the Michigan State Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes. The miscommunications, turnovers, and poor decisions will have to be tightened. Coach Dan Lanning knows that more than anyone. The goal isn’t to peak in late September, it’s to be the best team in the country in January.
To give themselves a chance to make it that far, they’ll have to continue to improve.
