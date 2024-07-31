Which Highly-Ranked Recruits Remain Available for Oregon Ducks Football?
Oregon Ducks football is having a good recruiting year.
The Ducks are as high as No. 5 (On3) in the national team rankings and as low as No. 11 (247Sports) and No. 12 (Rivals). Those rankings only dipped recently with the decommitment and flip of four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame to Tennessee.
Oregon still boasts a 2025 class of 14 commitments, two of which are five-star prospects: Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson. There are also 11 four-stars in the bunch.
So who is left for coach Dan Lanning and company to target that could push this class even higher before the early signing period in December?
Right off the bat: Trey McNutt. The five-star safety has been a big time target for the Ducks for awhile, and the Ohio native was even projected to pick Oregon at his originally planned commitment date earlier this month. He even made another trip to Eugene for Saturday Night Live.
But Texas A&M has continued to push hard. The Aggies brought in the talented rising senior again recently. Although Oregon remains the favorite, the Aggies are going to make the Aug. 3 announcement one to tune in for.
Five-star athlete Michael Terry was in Eugene last week but has also been in Austin (Texas) and Lincoln (Nebraska). This is another one where the Aggies are also in the mix. The Cornhuskers are getting some buzz—also tring to flip four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee—and the Longhorns are trying hard to keep him "home", but the Ducks are still the favorite to pull Terry out of the Lone Star State.
Also looking at a commitment this weekend, four-star offensive tackle Juan Gaston out of Georgia is set to pick between the Bulldogs, Tennessee, and Oregon. The Ducks don't want to lose another recruiting battle to the Volunteers in about a week's time, and the in-state school of Georgia has plenty of pull.
Expectations are for Gaston to end up in the SEC wearing red and black, but he did call Oregon a "dream school", so keep an eye out on Aug. 2.