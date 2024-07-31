Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's 'Relentless' Defense Ready To Force Turnovers in Big Ten
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks defense looks to continue to rise in 2024 after finishing as a top-10 defense last season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's defensive prowess starts in the Oregon trenches with a blend of impressive speed in the secondary... and now, forcing more turnovers.
"Man, they're physical," Tight end Terrance Ferguson told Oregon Ducks SI's Amaranthus. "We go up against them every day, and they make us better. I think our front seven and that aspect is a lot better than people give them credit for."
"You know, having to block some of those guys is no easy task, and I think they're going to play relentlessly. They're going to be fast and explosive on defense. And I think they're going to take the ball away."
A speedy, physical defense that forces turnovers? Now, that's dangerous. Oregon forced six fumbles and intercepted the ball 12 times in 2023. The Ducks' 18 forced turnovers ranked 56th in the nation - a stat Coach Lanning would certainly like to improve.
In the Big Ten conference, Oregon faces a handful of the most explosive offenses in 2024, including: the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.
The Ducks added transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, a ballhawk who helped the Washington Huskies to the National Championship game with an impressive 20 defended passes, 46 total tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two sacks.
Oregon lost its sack leader to the NFL in defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus and its forced fumble leader in linebacker Jamal Hill . However, look for Houston transfer defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell and Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Derrick Harmon to step up.
One of the focuses for the Ducks this season was bulking up in the offseason. What is an Oregon Duck weight room session like?
"It''s definitely intense," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "It's competitive... We have a lot of stuff that tracks, a lot of technology that tracks how fast you move in a certain way. And every rep is a competition between us. And then it turns into your rack versus another rack. And so I think that's kind of the biggest thing that jumps out is high intensity, it's competitive, it's fast, a lot of movement, quick. So I think that's probably the biggest thing."
The Ducks have their sights on accomplishing something no other Oregon football team has.
"The goal is a national championship, and we've been vocal about that because we believe it, and everyone in the building has that one goal," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "I think when we're starting to put it out there and speak it into existence."