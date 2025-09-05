Oklahoma State Could Give Oregon Ducks No Choice But to Play Cornerback Jahlil Florence
After an impressive season-opening win over Montana State, the Oregon Ducks are set to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday for their most intriguing non-conference game of the regular season.
Though the drama surrounding Mike Gundy's NIL comments have taken center stage leading up to the game, there remains tons of notable storylines surrounding Oregon, particularly when it comes to playing time for a few significant players.
Oregon running back Makhi Hughes notably received limited action in his Ducks debut but the playing time of defensive back Jahlil Florence also turned some heads.
Dan Lanning Talks Jahlil Florence's Limited Playing Time
Florence is a veteran in the secondary but missed all of last season due to a knee injury. He saw action on special teams in the opener but Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that he will still have to earn his way back into the defensive rotation.
“He's been able to go and practice," Lanning said. "He's been able to do some good things for us in practice. I believe we were able to use him with kickoff and some other situations. You know, time would be a scenario where he'd show up. I think if he keeps attacking reps and opportunities then some of those things can start to go up.”
Fortunately, the style of Oklahoma State's offense could present some opportunities for Florence at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
Why Oklahoma State's Style Could Thrust Jahlil Florence Into Action
Gundy's offense will show hesitation to let the ball loose down the field, resulting in Oregon potentially deploying dime packages, meaning an extra defensive back is on the field. Out of necessity, this could give Florence the chance to prove to the coaching staff that he can hold a significant
Lanning touched on the challenges that Oklahoma State presents when speaking with the media earlier this week.
"This will probably be the team that we play that takes the most vertical shots down the field to date that we've seen, and probably my time here," Lanning said. "They're going to push the ball down the field, a lot of quick passing game and a lot of shots down the field, and he highlights that they can line up fast. They're going to try to catch you off guard. If you leave somebody single cover, they're going to let their wide outs go, have an opportunity to go win and, you know, compete down the field for the ball."
Jahlil Florence Reflects on Lost Season
Prior to the start of the season, Florence reflected on missing all of last season. He warmed up with the team prior to the Rose Bowl against Ohio State but didn't play in the game.
“It was a sad year for me mentally,” Florence said. “Coming back right now I’m looking at it different. Every single day, not taking it for granted, knowing that it can be taken from you at any time. I got to go out there and take each day by each day."
“I feel like I still got a lot to show these coaches," he continued. "What I did in the past, I feel like that really is so long ago and college football has changed so much. I feel like I still got to prove myself to these coaches again.”
In his Oregon career, Florence has played in 19 games while posting 35 total tackles (27 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and two interceptions.
Forgoing the 2025 NFL Draft
After the end of last season, he said he was "definitely coming back" for 2025. He could have entered the NFL Draft but will look to show scouts what he can do, once he gets back into the rotation of course.
"I still got something to finish, I feel like I have a year where I could definitely help this team a lot. I'm definitely coming back next year, for sure." Florence said. ". . . It was a major knee injury. I had to get a severe surgery so it sidelined me for a little bit. Even I'm not really sure the exact injury. I had to get two surgeries so, it was kinda severe."
Oregon and Oklahoma State will kick off from Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT.