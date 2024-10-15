Oregon Ducks Jordan Burch Injury Update: Dan Lanning Expects Return This Season
The Oregon Ducks were without star EDGE Jordan Burch in Oregon's 33-32 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Burch, who reportedly suffered a non-contact, lower-body injury last Thursday at practice, was listed as "questionable" for the game vs. Ohio State.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning offered an update on Burch, ahead of the Ducks' Friday night game vs. the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana.
"Yeah, again, continue to evaluate it for him," Lanning said on Monday night. "We want to do what's best for him. You know, I do anticipate us being able to use Jordan again, but I don't know that that'll be this week. I don't know that it won't. So we'll just keep evaluating that and see what it looks like."
Good news is, coach Lanning expects Burch to return this season. Burch is predicted by many NFL scouts to be drafted in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. After the win over Ohio State, Lanning was proud of the other Oregon players for stepping up in Burch's absence.
“Jordan is certainly a loss. You don’t replace a Jordan. He's been unbelievable this season. But you know, in football, it's about the next man up. And I know Jordan’s probably sitting at home just as proud of these guys being able to do the next man up mentality," Lanning said on Saturday night.
"We thought there might be a chance that we would be able to see him out there. We weren't able to see him out there, but we always want to protect our players first. you talk about the year that young man is having. I hurt for him, because I know how much he wanted to be a part of this moment. But talk about next man up, right. And some guys showed up tonight,” Lanning continued.
Burch leads the Ducks with five sacks and seven tackles for loss this season. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive end is fresh off winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in the Ducks' 31-10 win over Michigan State.
Burch racked up a career-high 2.5 sacks in the win over the Spartans, while also finishing with four tackles and his first career fumble recovery. He became the first Duck since 2007 to record at least 2.5 sacks in a game in Autzen Stadium.
Without Burch, look for Matayo Uiagalelei to continue to step up.
"It was really just doing my job," Uiagalelei said after the victory over Ohio State. "Everyone has to do their 1/11th, and when we do that, we get the result we want."
Burch, Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti have combined for 59 tackles, 55 total pressures, 34 quarterback hurries and 10.5 sacks this season.
Burch's status will be monitored as the Ducks hit the road on a short week for their second Big Ten road game. Oregon (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) looks to stay undefeated vs. Purdue (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) on Friday, October 18th at 5 p.m. PT at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
