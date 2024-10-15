Oregon Ducks' Next Recruiting Flip? 4-Star Baylor Bears Commit Kaleb Burns Reacts
The Oregon Ducks' upset win over the Ohio State Buckeyes has already paid major dividends on the recruiting trail. That's predicted to continue.
On3's Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction Monday for the Ducks to flip Baylor Bears four-star 2025 linebacker commit Kaleb Burns, who was in Eugene over the weekend to watch Oregon take down Ohio State in a 32-31 thriller.
Burns told Marshall Levenson of Rivals that he feels "truly wanted" by Oregon after the visit.
"Seeing them win big and then Coach [Dan] Lanning coming and talking to me still applying pressure, that just shows me how much I'm truly wanted here in Eugene," Burns told Rivals.
However, after Wiltfong's prediction Monday, Burns took to social media to respond.
"Predictions are just that, Predictions," Burns tweeted.
A Cy Falls High School (Houston, TX) product, Burns originally committed to the Bears on July 30 after de-committing from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who he had been committed to since July 1. Oregon offered him on Sept. 19.
Burns told Max Torres of On3's ScoopDuck that getting the Oregon offer was "one of (his) biggest offers" in the recruiting cycle.
"That being one of my biggest offers, that was something crazy I’m not gonna lie," Burns told Torres.
Burns has already received offers from programs like Arizona, TCU, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah, Memphis, Maryland, Pittsburgh, California, Oregon State, Houston, Washington, UTSA, SMU, Texas State, UNLV, and many more. Prior to heading to Eugene, he kept his official visits limited to the state of Texas by only taking trips to TCU (April 19), SMU (May 17), Baylor (June 7), Texas Tech (June 14) and Houston (June 21).
Last season at Cy Falls, Burns tallied 73 total tackles (18.5 for loss), six sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
According to On3's recruiting rankings, Burns is a four-star talent and the No. 50 overall player in the state of Texas. He is one of 20 commits for Baylor and coach Dave Aranda in the 2025 recruiting class, highlighted by four-star defensive lineman Kamauryn Morgan.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class already features three five-star prospects like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Trey McNutt. Joining them are four-stars such as cornerback Dorian Brew, offensive linemen Ziyare Addison and Douglas Utu, running back Jordan Davison, offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu, athletes Brandon Finney and Dierre Hill, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, edge Matthew Johnson, receiver Cooper Perry, and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
The Ducks will look to build off their win over Ohio State when they take on the 1-5 Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.
MORE: What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks: Officiating 'Cost Us'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Jordan Burch Injury After Ohio State Win
MORE: Did Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Intentionally Commit Penalty During Ohio State Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Traeshon Holden Apologizes To Ohio State, Teammates, Fans For Ejection
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record
MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans Storm Autzen Stadium