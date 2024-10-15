Ducks Digest

Texas Longhorns Receiver Silas Bolden Compares Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Rivalry

According to former Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Silas Bolden, the Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State rivalry doesn't compare to the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon defensive back Dontae Manning throws Oregon State defensive back Silas Bolden to the ground as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon defensive back Dontae Manning throws Oregon State defensive back Silas Bolden to the ground as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Oregon State Beavers star Silas Bolden knows a thing or two about the Oregon Ducks after spending three years in Corvallis.

Now with the Texas Longhorns, Bolden experienced his first-ever Red River Rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, and even came up with one of the game's biggest plays. He recovered a fumble in the end zone during the second quarter, which allowed Texas to keep momentum going before beating the Sooners, 34-3.

When meeting with the media Monday, Bolden shared his thoughts on the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry and how it compares to Texas-OU.

Silas Bolde
Texas Longhorns receiver Silas Bolden (11) celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's a little different, because we play at the Cotton Bowl, but Oregon-Oregon State, where we play at one place or other places, either home or away. And it was half green, half orange, but the stadium didn't seat this much, so it was a little different. It (Texas-OU) is a little louder.

Bolden was also asked about potentially heading to the Big Ten and joining Michigan State with former Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith. He decided against it.

If Bolden had followed Smith to Michigan State, he only would've brought his career record against the Ducks to below .500, as Oregon beat the Spartans 31-10 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 4. The Beavers went 2-2 against Oregon while Bolden was a member of Oregon State's roster from 2020 to 2023.

In three career appearances against Oregon, Bolden tallied six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, two carries for 12 yards and six kick returns for 136 yards.

"It was just kind of my own path," Bolden said. "I didn't want anybody else's destination to carry my path, and I just talked to my family. I just felt Texas was the best place for me to put my best foot forward to go to NFL as a player."

Silas Bolde
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Silas Bolden catches a pass to score a touchdown during the first half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bolden could potentially be on a collision course with the Ducks once again. Texas enters Week 8 of the season maintaining its No. 1 spot in the AP Poll while Oregon moved up to No. 2 right behind the Longhorns after the 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Longhorns and Ducks can continue to play like the two best teams in the country, they could be set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship or in one of the rounds prior.

If that were to happen, it would mark the first time the two programs have met since the 2013 Alamo Bowl when Marcus Mariota destroyed the Longhorns in a 30-7 blowout win.

MORE: What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks: Officiating 'Cost Us'

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Jordan Burch Injury After Ohio State Win

MORE: Did Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Intentionally Commit Penalty During Ohio State Game?

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Traeshon Holden Apologizes To Ohio State, Teammates, Fans For Ejection

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record

MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans Storm Autzen Stadium

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt I graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

Home/Football