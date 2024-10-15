Texas Longhorns Receiver Silas Bolden Compares Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Rivalry
Former Oregon State Beavers star Silas Bolden knows a thing or two about the Oregon Ducks after spending three years in Corvallis.
Now with the Texas Longhorns, Bolden experienced his first-ever Red River Rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, and even came up with one of the game's biggest plays. He recovered a fumble in the end zone during the second quarter, which allowed Texas to keep momentum going before beating the Sooners, 34-3.
When meeting with the media Monday, Bolden shared his thoughts on the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry and how it compares to Texas-OU.
"It's a little different, because we play at the Cotton Bowl, but Oregon-Oregon State, where we play at one place or other places, either home or away. And it was half green, half orange, but the stadium didn't seat this much, so it was a little different. It (Texas-OU) is a little louder.
Bolden was also asked about potentially heading to the Big Ten and joining Michigan State with former Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith. He decided against it.
If Bolden had followed Smith to Michigan State, he only would've brought his career record against the Ducks to below .500, as Oregon beat the Spartans 31-10 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 4. The Beavers went 2-2 against Oregon while Bolden was a member of Oregon State's roster from 2020 to 2023.
In three career appearances against Oregon, Bolden tallied six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, two carries for 12 yards and six kick returns for 136 yards.
"It was just kind of my own path," Bolden said. "I didn't want anybody else's destination to carry my path, and I just talked to my family. I just felt Texas was the best place for me to put my best foot forward to go to NFL as a player."
Bolden could potentially be on a collision course with the Ducks once again. Texas enters Week 8 of the season maintaining its No. 1 spot in the AP Poll while Oregon moved up to No. 2 right behind the Longhorns after the 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Longhorns and Ducks can continue to play like the two best teams in the country, they could be set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship or in one of the rounds prior.
If that were to happen, it would mark the first time the two programs have met since the 2013 Alamo Bowl when Marcus Mariota destroyed the Longhorns in a 30-7 blowout win.
