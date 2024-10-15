New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Celebrates Oregon Ducks Win During WNBA Finals
New York Liberty's coach Sandy Brodello was a bit disappointed to hear that her star guard Sabrina Ionescu stayed up late this past Saturday watching the Oregon Ducks take down the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first ever top-five victory inside of Autzen Stadium, 32-31. Ionescu needed all the rest she could get with Game Two of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx the following day.
Everything worked out fine as she led the Liberty to the 80-66 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. The Duck legend finished with 15 points on 5-for-9 field goal shooting and 2-for-5 three-point shooting. Ionescu also dished out a team-high five assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals.
She opened up the start of Game Two with a quick eight points and went 5-for-7 shooting in the first quarter alone. The Lynx defenders were prompted to up their on-ball pressure when she had the rock in her hands. Ionescu believes her high-level play was in thanks to a pair of Oregon kicks she was wearing.
"Obviously, I stayed up watching the game... Not too late... After they won the way that they did, I was like 'I'm going to wear my Oregon shoes' because I wanted to embody that tough, gritty with that they pulled off. A lot of things didn't go right for them and they just continued to fight and stay together and grind out a really big win. I was like I kinda want to bring that energy with me today on the court and do the same thing."- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu
Those lucky shoes that she was talking about were apart of her signature Nike shoe line that have found extreme success in sales through the first fiscal quarter this year. According to a Boardroom report, Ionescu's signature Swoosh series has grown 'roughly five times' in revenue over just the last year. Her green sneakers with yellow and white accents really stood out on the court this past Sunday. They're pleasing to look at and can also hold up the physical demand that the game of basketball puts on one's feet.
"I think I'm going to wear those same shoes on Wednesday."- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu
The WNBA Finals is now all knotted up at 1-1 in the series between the Liberty and Lynx. The Liberty know have to leave home and get on a plane for Game Three which will take place in Minnesota on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. PT.
