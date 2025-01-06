Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Running Back Jordan James Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James announced on Monday that he would be forgoing his senior season and entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Who will step into the starting running back role for th Ducks? James' NFL Draft profile and round projections.

Cory Pappas

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James announced that he would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft per his Instagram on Monday. James played all three of his collegiate seasons at Oregon and totaled 2,215 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, James racked up 347 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. 

James still had a year left of college eligibility, but decided he would be taking his talents to the next level

Jordan James Declares for NFL Draft 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball against Ohio State Bucke
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during a CFP quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan James was the Ducks leading rushing in 2024 with 233 carries for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 5-10, 210 pound James will now follow in the footsteps of many great Oregon running backs and enter the NFL Draft. 

The Ducks leading rusher in 2023, Bucky Irving, entered the 2024 NFL Draft and has been arguably the best rookie running back in the NFL for the 2024-2025 season.

James is projected to be a day No. 3 draft, with most mock drafts having him go in the later rounds. "NFL Mock Draft Database" has James projected as the No. 224 overall player and selected in the 7th round.

How Will Ducks Replace Jordan James?

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback D
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For the third consecutive year, Oregon will have a new lead running back. In 2023 it was Bucky Irving, in 2024 it was Jordan James, and in 2025 it will be someone else. Who are the top candidates to take over the lead role in the backfield?

The front runner is running back Noah Whittington. Whittington has been with the Ducks since 2022, and still has a year of eleibility left after a COVID season in 2020, and redshirt season in 2023. Whuttington has appeared in 31 games for Oregon and has ran for 1,465 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Other candidates in the Oregon running back room are Da'Juan Riggs, Jayden Limar, and Jay Harris. Neither of these players got much run in 2024 and as a unit totaled just 46 carries for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Transfer Portal Options

Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores in front of Navy Midshipmen s
Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores in front of Navy Midshipmen safety Kenneth McShan (0) during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Ducks have not yet addressed the running back room in the transfer portal. Additionally, Oregon has not had a member in their backfield enter the portal. This could still change as the Ducks season just recently ended in their loss in the Rose Bowl.

The name that Oregon has been linked to is former Tulane running back Makhi Hughes. Hughes is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal and rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.

