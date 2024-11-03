No. 1 Oregon Ducks: Zero First Round Draft Picks Projected in 2025 NFL Draft?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are undefeated with a 9-0 record and are the No. 1 team in the nation. Despite being the most dominant team in college football with some of the most talented athletes in the country, according to Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Ducks have no projected first-round draft picks. This stands out compared to other elite football programs whose star players have risen on draft boards.
Miami’s Cam Ward has emerged as the potential top pick after an impressive nine weeks of college football. The Carolina Panthers are projected to draft Ward with the first pick to address their quarterback needs. Meanwhile, Colorado boasts two potential top-five prospects: quarterback Shedeur Sanders, potentially landing with the Tennessee Titans, and Travis Hunter, a two-way star projected to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Although the Ducks' defense and offense have driven them to an undefeated season and playoff contention, PFF’s rankings suggest NFL scouts still have questions about their top talent’s pro potential.
Oregon has arguably the best wide receiver room in the nation, headlined by receiver duo Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. Johnson has been an explosive player on Oregon’s offense, making him a hard player to defend for any defense. The senior wide receiver ranks among the top 30 in receiving yards at No. 27, with 649 receiving yards on the season. Johnson is also one of the nation’s leading punt returners with 155 punt return yards.
Evan Stewart, a Texas A&M transfer, has also been a leader in Oregon’s dynamic offense and a player NFL scouts have certainly had their eyes on. Stewart has 462 receiving yards for 31 receptions this season and was instrumental in Oregon’s win over the then-No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes earlier in the season. During the top-three matchup with nearly 20 NFL scouts in attendance, Stewart caught seven passes for a game-high 149 yards and a touchdown. His success came against a dominant Ohio State defense that, prior to facing the Ducks, had not given up a completion longer than 30 yards all season.
"I was really just trying to play my role," Stewart said of his performance. "Because at A&M, we never really got to win as much."
Another prospect NFL scouts have been watching through the years is Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel has led Oregon’s offense all season and has acted like the glue for the program, remaining optimistic and confident in his teammates even through early season struggles. Gabriel is not a new NFL prospect; in fact, he didn’t even expect to be playing another year of college football this season. He had anticipated taking his talents to the NFL.
In an interview with The Athletic ahead of the 2024 season, Gabriel and his family revealed that he had received a seventh-round undrafted free agent NFL grade. This would mean a lower chance of making the roster, less guaranteed money, and less coaching attention.
“I was just devastated,” said Gabriel. “I had it all set.”
In December, Gabriel entered the transfer portal and left behind the Oklahoma Sooners to play his final season of collegiate football, a decision Gabriel described as a “no-brainer.”
So far, Gabriel has had tremendous success as a Duck. The senior quarterback has thrown for 2,371 yards and 18 touchdowns. Gabriel is also a favorite to win the most prestigious award in college football: the Heisman Trophy.
Despite Gabriel's success throughout his entire college career, a big concern for NFL organizations is his size. Gabriel stands at just 5-11, weighing in at 204 pounds.
“Unfortunately, draft grades take a lot of size into account but don’t take into account the size of your heart,” Gabriel's mother Dori told The Athletic.
Despite Gabriel’s size, his success speaks for itself, making him a great quarterback prospect for any NFL team.
The Ducks are not only stacked on offense, but they also boast one of the most physical defenses in the country, dominating in both the trenches and the secondary.
Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has emerged as one of college football’s breakout defensive stars this season. After transferring to Oregon from Michigan State, where he logged 40 tackles and 1.5 sacks, Oregon has used his athleticism and versatility to maximize his impact.
This season, Harmon’s 310-pound frame has shown surprising agility, allowing him to line up in wider alignments and effectively turn the corner — an uncommon skill for someone his size. With improved first-step quickness, Harmon has become a playmaker who can split gaps and disrupt the backfield. Oregon's defensive scheme has utilized Harmon all over the line, from nose tackle to 3-technique and even out to a 5-tech alignment. His ability to excel across multiple spots on the defensive line, combined with his explosiveness and mobility, make him a great prospect for the NFL.
Oregon’s top cornerback, Jabbar Muhammad, has also been a standout in his first season with the Ducks. Muhammad has proven why he would be a valuable pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With 15 solo tackles and 8 pass deflections so far, Muhammad has proven he can lock down receivers in both zone and man coverage. His versatility allows him to excel in open space, yet he's physical enough to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage. Muhammad’s ability to adapt to different coverage schemes and his consistent playmaking make him a strong, reliable option for NFL teams looking to bolster their secondary.
Despite their No. 1 ranking and talent-packed roster, the Oregon Ducks have no players projected as first-round picks in PFF’s 2025 mock draft. As the season unfolds, the Ducks have a chance to prove the doubters wrong and show that their stars belong at the top.
MORE: Michigan's Sherrone Moore Challenges Big Ten Officiating in Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning on Win Over Michigan Wolverines: 'Nobody Flinched'
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Addresses Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper Injuries After Michigan Win
MORE: Big Ten Officiating Called Into Question: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Makes Incredible Touchdown Catch Wiped By Penalty: Dan Lanning Reacts
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Flip Hawaiian Quarterback Recruit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele