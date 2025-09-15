Former Oregon Receiver Jurrion Dickey Speaks Out on Transfer Decision
Former Oregon Ducks receiver Jurrion Dickey was suspended from the team during fall camp, and he released a statement on Sunday to share his appreciation for the Oregon community during his time spent with the Ducks.
Jurrion Dickey Releases Statement
"I want to take the time out and thank the Oregon community for the incredible support we've received from the very beginning. From the moment we arrived, my family and I were welcomed with open arms, and that kindness has truly let a lasting impact on us. The love, encouragement, and unity of the Duck community will always hold a special place in our hearts," Dickey said.
"We are forever thankful for the way this family has embraced us, and we're excited for all that lies ahead. Your suppor continues to inspire us everyday, and we'll carry that pride wherever the journey takes us. Thank you from the bottom of our hears and as always, Go Duck Family!" Dickey posted on his X account.
Dickey has since enrolled at Diablo Valley College, a junior college in Plesant Hill, California. Reports of his departure from Oregon broke after Dickey played his first game on Sept. 6, and the wide receiver recently announced a scholarship offer from Sacramento State.
His career with the Ducks didn't pan out as he appeared in 15 games and totaled two receptions for 14 yards. As a recruit, Dickey was a member of Oregon's 2023 class. He was a five-star wide receiver according to On3 and 247Sports, with both sites having him as the No. 2 wide receiver in the country behind only current Georgia Bulldogs star Zachariah Branch.
What Dan Lanning Said
When news of Dickey's suspension broke in August, Lanning commented on the situation when speaking to the media:
“I'm not gonna spend a lot of time on it, but Jurrion's indefinitely suspended with us right now," Lanning said. "Got two team rules, and that's be respectful, be on time. There's some pieces of that, that where I felt like he needed a break from us, and we needed a break from that, so we can focus on what's in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best as far as success, and want to see him get back to where he can be a contributor somewhere, wherever that might be here, that might be somewhere else, but won't spend any more time on that.”
In the meantime, Lanning and the Ducks are ranked No. 6 in the nation and are preparing for a rivalry matchup with Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Oregon and Oregon State will kickoff from Autzen Stadium at 12:00 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.