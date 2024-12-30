Will Oregon Ducks Safety Kobe Savage Use Extra Year Of Eligibility? NCAA Waiver
The NCAA broke news when they allowed a blanket waiver to cover any junior college athlete to gain an extra year of eligibility. The Oregon Ducks have one of their starting defensive backs who can take advantage of the waiver in Kobe Savage.
Savage discussed the opportunity to apply for and use the waiver during a media availability session as the team arrived in Southern California for their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl.
"Yeah, Coach Hampton talked to me a little bit about that," Savage said. "I've had that on my mind during the three days we got for Christmas Break. But other than that my focus right now has been on beating Ohio State."
Savage transferred in from Kansas State, where he spent two years with the Wildcats. Before that, Savage came in from Tyler Junior College in Texas, where he spent another two years. Those two years he spent at the junior college made him eligible for the blanket waiver issued by the NCAA.
On the season, Savage has started in every game this season for the Ducks. He has put up 61 tackles, which is a career-high and has tacked on 2.5 tackles for loss, and one pass deflection, but no interceptions. Savage has earned a score of 67.5 from Pro Football Focus.
The Texas native isn't the only Duck who is eligible for the waiver. Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell is also eligible for the blanket waiver and could rejoin the team next year if he chooses.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked about the waiver and what it could do for his program when news broke of the blanket waiver potentially coming into effect.
"I haven't put a lot of focus on it right now. I think there's time for that. I don't know that it'll be as easy as maybe people read into but again, that really hasn't been my focus right now. And I don't think it's really been those players' focus either," Lanning said. "So we'll cross that bridge when we get there. If there's that ability to create that or not, we'll see."
The Ducks will do battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second time this season after defeating them 32-31 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. The game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day and will be broadcast on ESPN at 2 p.m. PT.
