Oregon Ducks To Land Another 5-Star Recruit? Nation's No. 1 Prospect Jackson Cantwell
Up until a few weeks ago, the Oregon Ducks had the top 2026 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. Now, the Ducks sit with the No. 2 class, falling one spot behind the USC Trojans after the flipped quarterback Jonas Williams away from Oregon.
However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have a big chance to jump back up into the top spot as they are heavily in the mix for the top-rated recruit in the 2026 class, 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Cantwell has a visit scheduled to Eugene in June and expects to make an announcement in August.
Tom Loy of 247Sports said the Ducks are one of the team's to watch moving forward in Cantwell's recruitment. Cantwell told On3 that Lanning, who is also a Missouri native, is his favorite college coach.
"There are six schools still in play. Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Miami and Ohio State are the contenders. Based on current intel, keep an eye on the Bulldogs, Tigers and Ducks as he moves closer to a summer commitment," Loy said.
Cantwell is also the No. 1 recruit in the shot put and discus for Track and Field. Of course, the Ducks have a excellent T&F program with history of successful two-sport athletes thriving in football and track like former Ducks LaMichael James, DeAnthony Thomas, Kenjon Barner and Olympian Devon Allen.
The addition of Cantwell would be well-received to say the least. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said Cantwell's ceiling is high enough to have him talked about as a NFL Draft prospect.
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack.Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect," Brooks said.
Cantwell could pair up with Oregon's highest rated commit in their 2026 class, Kodi Greene, to become a formidable duo at offensive tackle for years to come. Greene is ranked as the No. 25 player in the class and the No. 5 offensive tackle according to 247Sports rankings.
Another interesting option for the Ducks at offensive line is Immanuel Iheanacho. The Maryland native is the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country, one spot ahead of Greene.
"Maryland is the leader at this time and trending in the right direction for the coveted in-state talent. The Terps hope to pair him with fellow a five-star in the aforementioned Elee. Oregon has long been considered the biggest threat to land him if he doesn't stay home. Georgia and , among others, are trying to get him on board," Loy said.
Hudson Standish of 247Sports said that Iheanacho could become a instant contributor right away at a program like Oregon.
"A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft," Standish said.
If the Ducks are able to grab either one of the uncommitted prospects, it would go a long way into landing their first ever No. 1 recruiting class in the Dan Lanning tenure.