Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Makes History, Wins NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Month
After a stellar October, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been announced as the National Football League’s Offensive Rookie of the Month. Nix was selected with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in what was a then-controversial decision by the Broncos front office and coach Sean Payton.
Nix, a 24-year-old rookie, finished his collegiate career as a Heisman finalist for the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.
Nix becomes the first Denver Bronco since Clinton Portis in 2002 to be named Offensive Rookie of the Month. During the four-game slate in October, the Broncos were 3-1 overall, and Nix’s steady growth as the season goes along has been instrumental in the team’s success. Nix led all rookies with 870 passing yards, nine total touchdowns, seven passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, 82 overall completions, 66.7 completion percentage, seven touchdowns to one interception ratio, and tied for the most wins with three.
Nix’s athletic ability has helped the Broncos go from one of the most sacked teams in the NFL last season to having the lowest sack percentage in the AFC through eight games this season. Per statistician, Ryan Michael, Bo Nix had a 4.04 sack percentage, which ranks just ahead of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes for the least sacked quarterbacks in the AFC.
This past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Nix sealed Rookie of the Month honors with a historic performance. Nix became the first Denver Broncos quarterback to throw for three touchdowns, run for a touchdown, and not throw an interception. Peyton Manning, John Elway, and Russell Wilson never accomplished that feat in a Broncos uniform.
"He's loving Denver. It's the same thing (as when he first arrived)," Oregon reciever Tez Johnson told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus. "When I call him and ask him how he's doing, he's enjoying it... He's the same guy, just wanting to get better. He's playing with a former receiver teammate,Troy Franklin. It's things like that you can't ask for anything better."
The Broncos are 5-3 and in the heat of the playoff race in the AFC. If October was any indication of what’s to come for Bo Nix, the future is bright for the rookie quarterback and the Denver Broncos as an organization.
MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State Winner Impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff
MORE: How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Injury Update: Star Cornerback Will Johnson Out?
MORE: Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Oregon Ducks? Ranking Best College Football Teams
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Preview Michigan Wolverines: 'Unleash Havoc'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game