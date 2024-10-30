Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Is Most Elusive Running Back In The NFL
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving is having a memorable rookie season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound rookie running back is leaving his imprint on an NFLplayoff-contending team and has a far more established role than previously imagined when he was selected 125th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Irving is dispelling pre-draft concerns about his natural size game by game as he finds his footing at the NFL level.
Irving has been an integral part of the Buccaneers offense, especially in recent weeks. Through eight games, Irving has 76 attempts for 395 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 5.2 yards per attempt. According to NFL Next-Gen Stats, Irving also has a 44.7 percent missed tackle forced rate, the highest in the NFL. Bucky has also hauled in 20 receptions for 164 yards. Astonishingly, on those 96 total touches, 27 have gone for first downs. 28 percent of the time Irving touches the ball, it becomes a first down.
"When I first got out there, it was going pretty fast, but I feel like the more you play, things pretty much slow down…that's on every level that you play in... once you get the groove on how defenses are playing, how fast things are going, you just get a groove, and everything slows down for you," said Irving on his growing comfortability at the NFL level.
Irving is quite literally the most elusive ball carrier in the NFL right now, and with the loss of Pro-Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the season and All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans for the foreseeable future, Irving’s role in the Buccaneers offense led by quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to increase even more to maximize the unique skill set he possesses. Irving shares the backfield with running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, but Irving is emerging as the marquee player for the Buccaneers offensive backfield.
The Buccaneers are in the thick of the playoff hunt with a 4-4 record. After a tough loss against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, the Falcons moved to 4-0 in the division, which for all intents and purposes ends the division race halfway through the regular season. Barring a catastrophic collapse from the Falcons, the Buccaneers are lobbying for a wildcard spot the rest of the way. If they are to achieve their goal and make the playoffs, Bucky Irving’s contribution will be paramount.
Next, Irving and Tampa Bay face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.
