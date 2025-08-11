Oregon Ducks' Luke Moga, Dante Moore's EA College Football 26 Speed Revealed
As college football fans anxiously wait for the start of the 2025 season, many turn their attention to the newly released EA College Football 26 video game to pass the time.
Coming off a 13-1 season in 2024, the Oregon Ducks and their players found themselves ranking in the top 10 in multiple categories in the video game.
EA Sports recently posted the top-10 fastest quarterbacks in the game, and one Duck made the cut. While Oregon’s 2025 starting quarterback battle is painted to be between Dante Moore and Austin Novosad, it was redshirt freshman Luke Moga whose quickness was recognized.
Top 10 Fastest Quarterbacks:
1. Austin Carlisle (Houston Cougars; 92)
2. Taylen Green (Arkansas Razorbacks; 91)
3. Haynes King (Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets; 91)
4. Hause Hejny (Oklahoma State Cowboys; 91)
5. Ju’Juan Johnson (LSU Tigers; 91)
6. Nate Johnson (Utah Utes; 91)
7. Kaidon Salter (Colorado Buffaloes; 90)
8. Marcel Reed (Texas A&M Aggies; 90)
9. Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma Sooners; 90)
10. Luke Moga (Oregon Ducks; 90)
Moga Battling For Quarterback Role
Moga utilized a redshirt in 2024 in his true freshman season with the Ducks. Coach Dan Lanning secured a commitment from the Arizona quarterback back in 2023, and Moga enrolled early in January of 2024.
The redshirt freshman was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals entering college. Moga threw for 1,883 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior in high school. He also rushed for 657 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, and many considered him to be among the top dual-threat quarterbacks in his class.
The signal caller has mostly gone under the radar amidst the program’s starting quarterback battle. Moga did turns heads during the team’s 2025 spring game, however. The quarterback helped lead the Fighting Ducks to victory with 112 yards and a touchdown. He showed off his speed in the game, while picking up a pair of carries.
Moga ran track in high school. He competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter. He ran a 10.49 time in the 100-meter at the State Championships in 2023 and a 22.53 200-meter finish in 2022.
Should Moore’s Rating Be Higher?
One of Moga’s competitors for the starting role this fall is the redshirt sophomore Moore.
Moore made headlines after Oregon media day when talking about hitting his personal offseason speed goal.
“I had a great off summer. I really got my body right. I actually hit my goal I wanted to hit this summer,” Moore said. “Coach (Wilson) Love and coach (Kyle) Bolton have been making sure I got my speed up and I hit my goal.”
“My goal was to hit 21 miles per hour, and I hit 21.5,” Moore continued. “I was super excited about it. It made me happy. I almost cried.”
Now that he’s worked to get his speed up, running the ball could become a bigger part of Moore’s game in 2025. EA Sports rated his speed 86, so he’s not too far off from Moga. If Moore showcases his improved quickness in action this fall, the Ducks could potentially have two quarterbacks rated in the 90’s with future game updates.