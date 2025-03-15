Oregon Ducks' Malik Benson First Offensive Player To Wear No. 4 Since Spencer Webb
With spring practice fully underway, the Oregon Ducks released their updated roster, including the newest freshmen and NCAA Transfer Portal newcomers to join the team. One thing that stood out on that roster was wide receiver Malik Benson's number.
Benson, a transfer from the Florida State Seminoles, will be the first offensive player for the Ducks to wear the No. 4 since former Oregon tight end Spencer Webb. Webb passed away in 2022 at the age of 22 after a cliff diving accident and left an indelible mark that coach Dan Lanning and the program honor to this day.
“There’s really not a day that goes by that you don’t think about it. We finish every summer workout with a climb up Spencer’s Butte. So that’s going to be a big capstone to our season," Lanning said at the PAC-12 Media Day event in 2023, a year after Webb's passing about the athlete and Oregon's new tradition to honor him.
Duck fans also may remember Webb's No. 4 and the late Duck cornerback Khyree Jackson's No. 5 represented in a sticker of two Ducks pasted to the base of each Oregon football helmet throughout the 2024 season, commemorating the two.
“There’s gonna be some guys that go on that walk that didn’t know Spencer, right? There’s gonna be some guys that climb that hill that didn’t know him personally, and there’s gonna be a lot of people that were impacted by Spencer every day when we climb that Butte. That means a lot to me. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to express the importance of life and taking advantage of the time while you’re here on this earth for our guys," Lanning said during the same PAC-12 Media Day.
Benson will likely participate in the Ducks' annual hike up Spencer's Butte, and will continue to learn about Webb's legacy in his first and final year with the Ducks.
Before the NCAA's ruling, Benson was training for the NFL Draft but after the NCAA ruled that junior college athletes could be granted an extra year of eligibility, Benson went for the Transfer Portal. Before the Seminoles, Benson spent his 2023 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide and two seasons before that played for Hutchinson Community College. Entering his junior year, Benson was the top athlete prospect out of the junior college circuit.
Now, he'll be joining returning Ducks' receiver Evan Stewart and highly touted class of 2025 prospect Dakorien Moore to compete for targets.
With the Seminoles in the 2024 season, Benson put up 311 yards and one touchdown and Florida State struggled throughout their season as an offensive unit. Over the tenure of his college career, Benson averages 12.5 yards per catch.
"I'm just glad that the Lord blessed me with another opportunity and another year," Benson told ESPN after entering the portal. "I will not take this for granted."