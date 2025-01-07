Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Land Former Florida State, Alabama Receiver Malik Benson: Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks continue to solidify their reputation as a premier destination for elite wide receivers under head coach Dan Lanning. With the addition of Florida State transfer Malik Benson, a former No. 1 junior college recruit, the Ducks bolster an already loaded roster as they gear up for a potential national championship run in 2025.

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) looks on during a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) looks on during a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
EUGENE – Since coach Dan Lanning took over at Oregon, the Oregon Ducks have become one of the top destinations for receivers all over the country. This season, Oregon had one of the best receiving corps in the nation and secured commitments from the top wide receivers in the class of 2025, including ESPN’s No. 3 overall prospect, Dakorien Moore.

Now, Lanning and his staff have landed a big-time transfer out of Florida State, Malik Benson.

Benson, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior from Florida State, has committed to Oregon. The former No. 1 overall junior college recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas played one season at Alabama and one with the Seminoles before entering the portal and committing to Oregon.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) runs with the ball during the Spring Showcase
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) runs with the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Benson chose Oregon over both Tennessee and Kansas State. He was ranked the No. 91 wide receiver in the transfer portal, according to On3’s 2025 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

The former Seminole told ESPN on Tuesday that he picked Oregon because he was impressed with the coaching staff and intrigued by the opportunity to play with quarterback Dante Moore, a transfer from UCLA who served as Oregon’s backup QB this season.

“He’ll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year,” senior wide receiver Tez Johnson said of Moore. “That boy can throw a ball like no other. I’ve never seen nothing like it.”

Next season, Moore will have another experienced receiver to target in Benson.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 season was anticipated to be Benson’s final season of collegiate football before presumably testing his chances in the NFL Draft. However, he now has one more year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA waiver granted to former junior college players.

“I’m just glad that the Lord blessed me with another opportunity and another year,” Benson told ESPN. “I will not take this for granted.”

In 2024, Benson appeared in all 12 games for the Seminoles. He finished the season with 25 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown. Benson also recorded two rushing attempts and one punt return.

Prior to playing at Florida State, Benson played at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. While at Alabama, Benson made 14 appearances and six starts. He had 13 receptions for 162 yards, with his best showing of the season coming against Texas, where he recorded two receptions for 33 yards.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) and Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon (7) in action
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) and Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before transitioning to Power 5 football, Benson had the challenge of proving himself at the junior college level, and he exceeded expectations. During his two seasons at Hutchinson, Benson recorded 2,152 receiving yards while ranking second in program history with 21 receiving touchdowns.

Benson has the opportunity to make an impact right away with Oregon, as the Ducks have lost multiple receivers to the NFL, including Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and potentially Evan Stewart, who has yet to make a decision. Benson is sure to provide a boost to Oregon’s 2025 roster as the program looks for redemption after falling to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Although it is very early, given the talent and experience on Oregon’s future roster, the Ducks have another opportunity to make the College Football Playoff and contend for a national championship.

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

