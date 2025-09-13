Oregon Ducks' Mascot Trolled By Willie The Wildcat During Road Win
The first few weeks of the 2025 season featured so many different contributors on the No. 4 Oregon Ducks that just about everyone has their own highlight reel, even the mascot.
The Duck traveled with the program for its first away game of the season at Northwestern, and there were plenty of shenanigans on the sidelines in the 34-14 win.
The Duck Wreaks Havoc In Illinois
The first two games at Autzen Stadium featured the Duck getting into costume in front of the home crowd.
Against the Montana State Bobcats in week 1, the mascot put on a wig and dressed as Hannah Montana (State). Versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Duck went viral with its Labubu costume.
The mascot didn’t dress up in Evanston, Illinois, but it did pester the Northwestern crowd and television crew on the sidelines.
The Duck began the morning by mocking the Wildcats’ marching band as they took the field. The mascot posed next to the band’s formation and pretended to play the drums.
Later in the day, Northwestern’s mascot, Willie the Wildcat, took its turn poking fun at the Duck. Oregon’s mascot had a shaky start to the season, losing its head as it ran out of the tunnel in week 1.
Willie the Wildcat brought a sign that said “head home” with an illustration of the Duck’s head coming off. Willie showed the Duck the custom-made sign, but the Oregon mascot appeared unfazed, with its team off to a hot start.
Throughout the afternoon, the Duck distracted the venue security guards with its dance moves. It also engaged in a rock, paper, scissors competition with the FOX Sports cameraman while sideline reporter Jenny Taft gave a report from the field.
By the time the fourth quarter came around, Oregon had a controlling hold over the game. Ducks fans are becoming accustomed to large leads, with the first three games being scores of 59-13, 69-3 and 34-14. Seemingly bored with the game, the Duck read the book Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros on the field as the clock wound down.
Highlights
Oregon Stays Undefeated
The Ducks defeated the Wildcats 34-14 to start the season 3-0 and move to 10-0 in conference play since joining the Big Ten a year ago.
Quarterback Dante Moore threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, giving a strong performance except for one pick. True freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. stepped up in Noah Whittington’s absence, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Also helping the Ducks to victory were wide receivers Malik Benson and Dakorien Moore, each receiving over 40 yards, and Bryce Boettcher and Jerry Mixon, who both recorded interceptions.
Oregon was close to notching a 34-point shutout but gave up two late touchdowns. The defensive line’s failure to stop the Wildcats’ run game was the glaring issue in week 3 that the team will look to clean up heading into a rivalry game against Oregon State at home next weekend.
“There’s gonna be some film for us to go back and be able to attack,” Dan Lanning said. “I think they had some good answers that we have to have a good plan for moving forward … Just disappointed with the last couple of drives on both sides of the ball.”