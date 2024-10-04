FINAL: Oregon Ducks Take Down Michigan State Spartans in Autzen Stadium
EUGENE - The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (5-0) beat the Michigan State Spartans (3-3) 31-10 in their first ever Big Ten Conference home win.
With a less-than-perfect performance from Oregon's offense, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel only making 63 percent on completions, a few dropped balls, and penalties; the offense relied heavily on the run game led by Jordan James. James picked up 166 yards during this contest and was instrumental in getting the ball moved down the field for the Ducks.
On defense, Oregon was able to keep Michigan State from scoring till the fourth quarter. Jordan Burch led the team with 2.5 sacks and tackles for loss. Bryce Boettcher was also key in disrupting a struggling Michigan State. Teitum Tuioti led the team in tackles with seven.
This Big Ten conference matchup is highlighted by a familiar foe making his return to Eugene in Michigan State coach coach Jonathan Smith. Smith who led rival Oregon State for the past six years prior to taking over with the Spartans. Smith battled with Oregon coach Dan Lanning over the last two seasons, splitting with a 1-1 record between Oregon and Oregon State.
The Oregon football team will be hard to miss in this one as the Ducks are debuting theirbright yellow "Heroes" uniform combination, designed by coach Lanning and his family. The uniforms are designed to represent triumph and to show support for those who have battled cancer. Oregon and coach Lanning want to "stomp out cancer" and raise awareness in the fight for the cure.
Cancer hits close to home for the Lanning's as Coach Lanning's wife, Sauphia, completed treatment for bone cancer in 2017 and has been cancer-free since.
"So I was on a plane and I started sketching it out. It just kind of came to me," Sauphia Lanning said. "One really cool thing that I'm so glad was kept was the medical symbol that's put on for the doctors and the nurses, the true heroes."
With a victory, Oregon would extend it's undefeated (6-0) streak in Friday night games in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks also have a chance to continue their recent success in night games as they prepare for Friday's 6 p.m. start. The Ducks are 6-0 under coach Lanning in games that begin at 6 p.m. PT or later.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is leading college football with an 81.5 completion percentage. Can Gabriel and receiver Tez Johnson continue their excellent connection? Johnson is fresh off his second straight 100-yard game, racking up 11 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns last week at UCLA following a seven-catch, 110-yard game at Oregon State.
Can Gabriel and the Ducks stay undefeated? Oregon is a three-touchdown favorite over Michigan State.
Pregame: Luke Dunne and Dante Moore entered the field holding special "Stomp Out Cancer" flags. Both athletes have been personally affected by a familial cancer diagnosis.
Below are live score updates. Oregon vs. Michigan State kicks off at 6 p.m. PT on FOX.
Q4 06:43: Oregon takes their first time-out of the half.
Q4 08:19: Dante Moore enter the game at quarterback.
OREGON 31, MICHIGAN STATE 7
Q4 08:27 MICHIGAN STATE SCORES: Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams rushes in a 1-yard touchdown. Kick is good. This is Oregon's first allowed touchdown since their game against Oregon State.
OREGON 31, MICHIGAN STATE 0
Q4 11:18 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel makes a short pass to Tez Johnson for a two yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q4 11:45: Jordan James stopped for a yard loss on third & 1. Oregon goes for it on fourth down.
Q4 12:41: Michigan State takes their second time-out of the half. Oregon in position to score.
Q4 13:26: Pass interference called on Michigan State as Gabriel throws to Ferguson in the red zone.
FOURTH QUARTER
Q3: Two different plays with penalties on both sides (illegal shift and man downfield for Oregon) impacting the passing game. Passing game and Dillon Gabriel's accuracy feels sporadic.
Q3 04:34: Michigan State punts.
Q3 05:43: Delay of game on Spartans' Aiden Chiles. 5-yard penalty.
Q3 06:36: Michigan State's Nick Marsh fumbles. Ball recovered by Spartans.
OREGON 24, MICHIGAN STATE 0
Q3 06:47 OREGON SCORES: Atticus Sappington makes a 50-yard field goal.
Q3 06:55: Gabriel's pass incomplete to Evan Stewart. Stewart lands hard on left shoulder / back and stays down. Stewart walks off under his own power.
Q3 08:21: Dillon Gabriel makes a 20-yard deep ball to Terrance Ferguson for a first down.
Q3 10:35: After a near completion by Chiles, Michigan State is forced to punt. Oregon's ball.
Q3 11:44: Jordan Burch sacks Aiden Chiles for a loss of 7-yards. Burch has 2.5 sacks so far.
THIRD QUARTER
HALFTIME
OREGON 21, MICHIGAN STATE 0
Q2 00:05 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel passes to Evan Stewart for a 9-yard Oregon touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 00:10: After the Ducks made it to the red zone, Michigan State calls their final time-out of the half.
Q2 01:00: Jordan James rushes for 11-yards and an Oregon first down. Oregon takes their first time-out of the half. Jordan James is the go-to guy right now for Oregon's offense.
Q2 01:53: Michigan State forced to punt.
Q2 03:12: Jordan Burch sacks Aiden Chiles for a loss of 3-yards and a fourth down.
Q2 02:29: Michigan State calls their second time-out of the half.
Q2 03:12: Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Michigan State's Aiden Chiles for a loss of 3-yards.
Q2 05:26: Flags are flying on the touchback for Michigan State. Spartans' Tarik Ahmetbasic. 12-yard penalty.
OREGON 14, MICHIGAN STATE 0
Q2 05:27 OREGON SCORES: Jordan James punches in a 3-yard touchdown for the Ducks. James has been the go-to for Oregon's offense this half. Kick is good.
Q2 06:40: Dillon Gabriel rushes 12 yards for Oregon Duck first & goal.
Q2 09:18: Michigan State turns over on downs.
Q2 11:17: Dillon Gabriel intercepted by Charles Brantley. Michigan State's ball.
Q2 14:24: Coming up short at Fourth & 8, Michigan State punts to Oregon. Terrance Ferguson catches and goes for a 62 yard stroll.
SECOND QUARTER
OREGON 7, MICHIGAN STATE 0
Q1 00:22 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel runs in a 9-yard touchdown.
Q1 02:11: After one play with Dante Moore, Dillon Gabriel re-enters the game.
Q1 02:49: Dillon Gabriel passes for 37-yards to Traeshon Holden who catches the ball on his back. Gabriel is down for a significant amount of time after a late hit. He's able to walk to the sidelines under his own power.
Q1 06:12: Aiden Chiles sacked by Oregon's Derrick Harmon. Harmon transfered to Oregon from Michigan State.
Q1 06:17: Dillon Gabriel's pass intercepted by Michigan State's Malik Spencer. This is Gabriel's second interception of the season.
Q1 07:55: Michigan State face mask penalty gives Ducks a first down and goal.
Q1 09:09: Penalty on Michigan State for false start. Automatic first down for the Ducks.
Q1 9:59: Jordan James carries for 41-yards for Oregon first down.
Q1 10:20: Spartans' Aiden Chiles rushes for 1-yard, fumbled, recovered by Oregon's Jordan Burch. After a review of the play - a fumble is confirmed. Oregon starts on their 20-yard line.
Q1 11:04: Michigan State goes for it on fourth down. Aiden Chiles makes a 44-yard pass to Nick Marsh for a first and goal.
Q1 11:07: Michigan State calls a time-out. Their first of the half.
Q1 14:06: After an unsuccessful first drive for Oregon, the Ducks punt to Michigan State.
Q1 15:00: Michigan State wins coin toss and defers. Ducks start offense on their own 25-yard line.
FIRST QUARTER
