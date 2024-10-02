How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State: Channel, Streaming, Preview, Prediction
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks have their first conference home game as a member of the Big Ten Conference Friday, October 4th at 6 p.m. against the Michigan State Spartans. Oregon is on a four-game winning streak following a 34-13 win over UCLA, in a game where the Ducks did not allow a single offensive touchdown.
However, a new challenge awaits as the Ducks prepare to face Michigan State for their first Big Ten game at Autzen Stadium.
How to Watch:
- The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans will kick off Friday, October 4th at 6 p.m. PT.
- The game will be broadcast on FOX.
- The game will also be streamed on additional streaming services such as FUBO, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
Preview:
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are looking to continue building momentum ahead of their highly anticipated matchup against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, which will kick off Saturday, October 12th at 4:30 p.m. However, before the Ducks and Oregon Coach Dan Lanning can shift their focus toward preparing for the Buckeyes, they will first have to go through the Michigan State Spartans.
Oregon owns a 4-3 all-time record against the Spartans and is 3-0 against Michigan State in Autzen Stadium. Although the Ducks have only had seven run-ins with the Michigan State Spartans, there is a fair amount of familiarity with the Spartans' coaching schemes. Former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has moved from Corvallis, Oregon, to East Lansing, Michigan, to become Michigan State's 26th head coach.
"There's definitely some similar pieces. I think they always do a good job of challenging you in the run game, creating different pictures than maybe what you see. Across college football, they always do a great job of that. Defensively a little bit different than what they were last year at Oregon State, but still really, really sound and do some things that challenge you as well," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning ahead of the matchup.
Smith replaced former Spartans coach Mel Tucker, who was fired from the Spartans' athletic department in September of 2023 after his admission to sexual improprieties.
Under the leadership of Smith, the Spartans are 3-2 overall, most recently losing to Ohio State 38-7 on September 28th and Boston College 23-19 on September 21st. Smith and his Spartans are on the prowl for a redemption win against the Ducks on Friday night. However, pulling off an upset will not come easy.
Oregon is fresh off a successful start as a member of the Big Ten Conference, starting its new chapter in a win over UCLA, improving the Ducks to 4-0 on the season. Oregon's defense held UCLA to just 172 total yards and 47 rushing yards while keeping the UCLA offense out of the end zone for the entire game. Jordan Burch had two of Oregon's seven tackles for loss while Tysheem Johnson and Bryce Boettcher each finished the game with an interception.
Offensively, Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 31-of-41 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Traeshon Holden caught the first pass for Oregon's first Big Ten conference touchdown. Receiver Tez Johnson finished the conference opener with 11 catches for 121 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Running back Jordan James also saw a successful game, matching his career high with 13 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Oregon is looking to remain undefeated when playing at home in Autzen Stadium on Friday nights. The Ducks are 6-0 in those games. Overall, the Ducks are 12-4 on Friday nights since 2010.
Prediction:
Oregon is favored to win the game and for good reason. The Ducks are on a mission to be the most connected team in the nation and have seemed to improve each week. Although the Spartans have some talented players and a coaching staff that is very familiar with Oregon, it will not be enough to beat the Ducks, especially in the loud, competitive atmosphere of Autzen Stadium. Oregon wins, 31-14.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Pushing To Flip USC Trojans Four-Star Commit
MORE: Largest College Football Stadiums: Ranking Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Conference
MORE: Justin Herbert Injury Update After Excessive Pressure Percentage By Kansas City Chiefs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Will Terrance Ferguson Be Available for Michigan State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, Network, Prime Time
MORE: Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Challenging Ohio State For Top Spot?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson