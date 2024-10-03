Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Passes Bo Nix, Makes NCAA History
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is climbing the ranks in college football. The Heisman-hopeful quarterback, after a solid performance in Week Five, surpassed former Oregon quarterback and current Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix to move into second for most career total yards (17,168) in NCAA history.
Former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum (2007-2011) has the most career total yards with 20,114 yards.
In Oregon's Big Ten opener against the UCLA Bruins, Gabriel played a good game with the exception of his first interception of the season. Gabriel completed 31-of-41 passes for 280 yards.
"I think Dillon had a really positive performance, excluding one play," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning following Oregon's 34-13 win over the Bruins. "I think he's continued to prove to be a really savvy quarterback. He did a really good job. One of the things I was impressed with was Dylan and the way he utilized his feet when the first answer wasn't there. You know, he did a really good job of that. And moving on to the next play."
Gabriel is in his first season with the Ducks and is off to a successful start. Gabriel has thrown for 1,192 yards on the season, including nine touchdowns. Gabriel has also proven to be efficient on his feet, rushing for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon's quarterback is also still in the competition for the most prestigious award in college football: the Heisman Trophy.
Gabriel is currently ranked fifth in the Heisman Trophy race (+1400) behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty (+1000), Colorado's Travis Hunter (+700), Miami's Cam Ward (+500), and Alabama's Jalen Milroe (+200).
Although Gabriel's chances of securing a Heisman are still relatively high, his interception in Oregon's most recent game against UCLA did slightly hurt his odds. In a Heisman race this tight, just one mistake could cost you your chance. However, with a stat line as impressive as Gabriel's, his interception is to be noted but not something to be dramatically worried about. Alabama quarterback and current Heisman favorite Milroe also has one interception on the season.
Gabriel has been an instrumental piece in Oregon's success so far this season, leading the Ducks to a 4-0 record. Gabriel and the Ducks will look to secure another win under the bright lights of Autzen Stadium on Friday, October 4th when the Ducks face the Michigan Spartans in their first home game in the Big Ten conference.
The Oregon Ducks own a 4-3 all-time record against the Spartans and are 3-0 against Michigan State in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are also undefeated when playing at home in Autzen Stadium on Friday nights (6-0).
A win against Michigan State will be crucial for the Ducks as they look to build momentum for the road that lies ahead. The Ducks are set to face the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, October 12th at 4:30 p.m. PT in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year.
As Oregon prepares to face the Michigan State Spartans, Gabriel is continuing to look to continue his successful performance and lead the Ducks to another win as they continue on the road to a championship.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Pushing To Flip USC Trojans Four-Star Commit
MORE: Largest College Football Stadiums: Ranking Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Conference
MORE: Justin Herbert Injury Update After Excessive Pressure Percentage By Kansas City Chiefs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Will Terrance Ferguson Be Available for Michigan State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, Network, Prime Time
MORE: Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Challenging Ohio State For Top Spot?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson