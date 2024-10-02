NFL's Next Travis Kelce? Meet Oregon Ducks Tight End Terrance Ferguson
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has a bright future ahead of him, in the near term and the far term.
Ferguson went down with a head injury in Oregon's 34-13 victory over the UCLA Bruins but he will be available for the Ducks upcoming game against Michigan State. Ferguson practiced for the Ducks on Monday, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
The 6-5, 255-pound Ferguson is grabbing the attention of many NFL Draft scouts, some of which have compared him the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Quite the honor, as Kelce's statistics place him amongst the greatest pass-catchers of all-time.
"It is really a blessing and really cool to be put in the same sentence as that guy," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He's done a lot for the game and a lot for the position as tight ends go. But I've definitely watched a lot of his tape. He's a special, special player and he's really revolutionized tight end play."
Ferguson's NFL buzz is only increasing in his senior season. Ferguson has 14 catches for 177 yards, an average of and incredible 12.6 yards per catch. He has a chance to become the most accomplished tight end in Oregon history: Ferguson (13) is two touchdowns away from the school record and 19 catches away for the most tight end receptions by a Duck.
Ferguson has been watching a lot of NFL tape recently and says he partly models his game after Kelce.
"(Kelce) has really good wiggle at the top of his routes," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "He's very fluid in and out of cuts and he just he finds a soft spot in all the zones. Really what makes him special is after the catch. He's hard to take down. He's just he kind of moves like Gumby. He got a little wiggle to him and flow on all of his routes. So trying to take a little bit of that, but he's pretty special."
From Littleton, Colorado, Ferguson and his family are Denver Broncos fans and get to cheer on former Oregon teammates, quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin.
"Yeah, I've been able to talk to Bo," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "He had some things to ask me where to go to eat... It's really cool to see his career take off. I'm super proud of him. I played with Bo for a couple of years and we were close off the field as well. He's a great friend, great person off the field. So it was just really cool to see his dreams come true. All my family's cheering for him as Denver Bronco fans."
Rookie starting quarterback Nix has led the Broncos to back-to-back victories. Most recently, Denver gutted out a victory in the elements over the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Does Ferguson dream of Denver coach Sean Payton calling him during the 2025 NFL Draft?
"Honestly, anywhere would be the best team for me. But yeah it'd be cool to play back in front of my family again and reunite with some teammates," Ferguson told Amaranthus.
Ferguson is an NFL-ready pass catcher with a great natural frame as one of the premier tight end talents in the country. After the 2023 season, he was named first team All-Pac-12. During his stellar 2023 campaign, Ferguson registered 42 receptions, 414 yards, six touchdowns and 9.9 yards per reception.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel raves about Ferguson as a trustworthy target, best friend and neighbor.
"For Ferg, I think the world of him," Gabriel said. "He's my neighbor. He's my best friend. We spent a lot of time together. But more importantly, I just see the way he works, and when you see that, you respect it and that's a guy you want to go to war with." Gabriel said.
Ferguson has helped lead the No. 6 Ducks to a 4-0 start to the 2024 college football season. Next up, Oregon's first Big Ten conference home game. The Ducks face the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. The TV broadcast for the game is FOX.
Later, Ferguson will take his talents to the NFL as promising Travis Kelce-type talent.
