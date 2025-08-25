Ducks Digest

Montana State Bobcats Reveal Starting Quarterback for Oregon Ducks Matchup

Facing a familiar foe, the Montana State Bobcats name Justin Lamson as their starting quarterback for the season opening matchup against the Oregon Ducks on Aug 30. Lamson played against the Ducks in 2023 for the Stanford Cardinal.

Ally Osborne

Oct 12, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson (8) signals for a first down as he watches a replay on the video board in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks now know which quarterback they'll be facing on the field with the Montana State Bobcats with signal-caller Justin Lamson named the starter. He's a face Oregon has defeated before as Lamson previously played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After two years with Stanford, including a 42-6 Oregon Duck victory on the road in the final year of both teams being apart of the Pac-12 Conference, Lamson used the transfer portal to reach Montana State.

When the then freshman Lamson faced the Ducks as Stanford's starter, he went 11 for 20 in passing attempts, the most attempts during his 2023 season, with 106 yards through the air. Lamson also recorded 32 yards off 22 rushing attempts against Oregon.

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson (8) carries the ball against the Oregon
Run First Quarterback?

Lamson is a rush-heavy quarterback in short yardage situations, with all five of his 2023 season touchdowns coming from running the rock. The trend of using his legs continued into the 2024 season, with one third of Lamson's 12 touchdowns resulting from the run game.

When it comes to Lamson's arm with the Cardinals, there was much to be desired. Lamson sat at a completion percentage in 2023 at 43.2 percent and in 2024 at 51.1 percent, lower than most average division one quarterback completion percentages.

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson (8) warms up before the game against the
The Bobcats chose Lamson for their starter after a month long quarterback audition including several young blood picks like freshman River Warren out of Edmond, Oklahoma, sophomore Chance Wilson from Owasso, Oklahoma, sophomore Patrick Duchien out of Florence, Montana and freshman Grant Vigen out of Bozeman, Montana.

Lamson's thought on once again facing the Oregon Ducks

In a press conference on Monday, Lamson spoke to the media about the Bobcat's upcoming game at Autzen Stadium and the chance of getting to face the Oregon Ducks another time for another team.

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson (8) drops back to pass against the Orego
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson (8) drops back to pass against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I try to tell the guys, you know, it's nothing different, you know what I mean? It may be a depth thing but those guys play football just like we do and they've been playing football since they were ten just like we have. It's nothing different. I believe in our guys. They may be bigger recruits but I know that guys in this locker room are not going to back down from a challenge and I'm looking forward to see how we go out there and respond. Oregon specifically is a great team. I think we've also got a great team here," Lamson said.

"I think the biggest thing with Oregon is they got athletes,” Lamson added. "I think any team at that level is going to have some guys there that can go. It’ll be a good challenge for us and (I’m) looking forward to playing those guys there."

