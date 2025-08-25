Montana State Bobcats Reveal Starting Quarterback for Oregon Ducks Matchup
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks now know which quarterback they'll be facing on the field with the Montana State Bobcats with signal-caller Justin Lamson named the starter. He's a face Oregon has defeated before as Lamson previously played for the Stanford Cardinal.
After two years with Stanford, including a 42-6 Oregon Duck victory on the road in the final year of both teams being apart of the Pac-12 Conference, Lamson used the transfer portal to reach Montana State.
When the then freshman Lamson faced the Ducks as Stanford's starter, he went 11 for 20 in passing attempts, the most attempts during his 2023 season, with 106 yards through the air. Lamson also recorded 32 yards off 22 rushing attempts against Oregon.
Run First Quarterback?
Lamson is a rush-heavy quarterback in short yardage situations, with all five of his 2023 season touchdowns coming from running the rock. The trend of using his legs continued into the 2024 season, with one third of Lamson's 12 touchdowns resulting from the run game.
When it comes to Lamson's arm with the Cardinals, there was much to be desired. Lamson sat at a completion percentage in 2023 at 43.2 percent and in 2024 at 51.1 percent, lower than most average division one quarterback completion percentages.
The Bobcats chose Lamson for their starter after a month long quarterback audition including several young blood picks like freshman River Warren out of Edmond, Oklahoma, sophomore Chance Wilson from Owasso, Oklahoma, sophomore Patrick Duchien out of Florence, Montana and freshman Grant Vigen out of Bozeman, Montana.
Lamson's thought on once again facing the Oregon Ducks
In a press conference on Monday, Lamson spoke to the media about the Bobcat's upcoming game at Autzen Stadium and the chance of getting to face the Oregon Ducks another time for another team.
"I try to tell the guys, you know, it's nothing different, you know what I mean? It may be a depth thing but those guys play football just like we do and they've been playing football since they were ten just like we have. It's nothing different. I believe in our guys. They may be bigger recruits but I know that guys in this locker room are not going to back down from a challenge and I'm looking forward to see how we go out there and respond. Oregon specifically is a great team. I think we've also got a great team here," Lamson said.
"I think the biggest thing with Oregon is they got athletes,” Lamson added. "I think any team at that level is going to have some guys there that can go. It’ll be a good challenge for us and (I’m) looking forward to playing those guys there."