Oregon Ducks To Play In Most Exciting Game of College Football Schedule?
The Oregon Ducks have been listed in the top five games of the 2025 college football season by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. Greenberg listed Oregon vs Penn State as the No. 4 game of the college football season.
The week five matchup with the Nittany Lions is without a doubt the toughest game on Oregon’s schedule. Happy Valley and Beaver Stadium will be decked out in white, as it's Penn State’s “whiteout game.”
The Ducks and Nittany Lions met last year in the Big Ten championship game, with Ducks coach Dan Lanning getting the better of Penn State’s coach James Franklin.
The back-and-forth affair saw Oregon execute one of their most exciting plays all season, a hurdle down the sideline by Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq that resulted in a touchdown.
Ducks To Play Nittany Lions For Just Sixth Time Ever
This is the first time since 1964 that Oregon will be playing against Penn State in Pennsylvania. The Ducks are 2-3 all-time against the Nittany Lions, and have never hosted Penn State at Autzen Stadium. This is just the third time since 1994 that the Ducks and Nittany Lions will meet.
The whiteout game against Penn State obviously has a lot on the line. Tons of four and five-star recruits are expected to be in Beaver Stadium for the matchup, including four-star EDGE rusher Rashad Streets, who the Ducks and Nittany Lions are both in a recruiting battle for. Ducks commit Immanuel Iheanacho is also planning to attend the game on a visit with Penn State.
Other Ducks Games Snubbed From Top-Five List?
Greenberg only had the Ducks in one of his top-five games for the 2025 season, but there are a few other games on the Ducks' schedule that arguably could have been added. The matchup at Autzen Stadium against USC in November could very well have College Football Playoff ramifications.
Oregon plays Washington in the final regular-season game of the year, which could very well be a top-15 matchup if both teams have great seasons. The Ducks beat the Huskies at Autzen Stadium last year 49-21.
Another Big Ten teams that featured in Mike Greenberg’s top-five games of the 2025 college football season is Ohio State. The Buckeyes open the season against Texas in what could end up being a national championship preview. The week one matchup is No. 1 on Mike Greenberg's list.
Ohio State has two games in Greenberg’s most excited matchups for the upcoming season. “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan is ranked at No. 3 on the list. The Wolverines have defeated Ohio State four seasons in a row now, including last year's game in Columbus that saw the teams get into a verbal war with each other at midfield at the conclusion of the game.