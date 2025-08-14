Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks To Play In Most Exciting Game of College Football Schedule?

The Oregon Ducks had one of the most exciting regular season college football games back in 2024 when they hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks will have a chance to out do that in the coming season, as they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions in September.

Kyle Clements

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Fighting Ducks running back Jayden Limar before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have been listed in the top five games of the 2025 college football season by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. Greenberg listed Oregon vs Penn State as the No. 4 game of the college football season.

The week five matchup with the Nittany Lions is without a doubt the toughest game on Oregon’s schedule. Happy Valley and Beaver Stadium will be decked out in white, as it's Penn State’s “whiteout game.”

Penn State head football coach James Franklin reacts to something on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and Nittany Lions met last year in the Big Ten championship game, with Ducks coach Dan Lanning getting the better of Penn State’s coach James Franklin.

The back-and-forth affair saw Oregon execute one of their most exciting plays all season, a hurdle down the sideline by Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq that resulted in a touchdown.

Ducks To Play Nittany Lions For Just Sixth Time Ever

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the first time since 1964 that Oregon will be playing against Penn State in Pennsylvania. The Ducks are 2-3 all-time against the Nittany Lions, and have never hosted Penn State at Autzen Stadium. This is just the third time since 1994 that the Ducks and Nittany Lions will meet. 

The whiteout game against Penn State obviously has a lot on the line. Tons of four and five-star recruits are expected to be in Beaver Stadium for the matchup, including four-star EDGE rusher Rashad Streets, who the Ducks and Nittany Lions are both in a recruiting battle for. Ducks commit Immanuel Iheanacho is also planning to attend the game on a visit with Penn State.

Other Ducks Games Snubbed From Top-Five List?

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Greenberg only had the Ducks in one of his top-five games for the 2025 season, but there are a few other games on the Ducks' schedule that arguably could have been added. The matchup at Autzen Stadium against USC in November could very well have College Football Playoff ramifications. 

Oregon plays Washington in the final regular-season game of the year, which could very well be a top-15 matchup if both teams have great seasons. The Ducks beat the Huskies at Autzen Stadium last year 49-21.

Another Big Ten teams that featured in Mike Greenberg’s top-five games of the 2025 college football season is Ohio State. The Buckeyes open the season against Texas in what could end up being a national championship preview. The week one matchup is No. 1 on Mike Greenberg's list.

Ohio State has two games in Greenberg’s most excited matchups for the upcoming season. “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan is ranked at No. 3 on the list. The Wolverines have defeated Ohio State four seasons in a row now, including last year's game in Columbus that saw the teams get into a verbal war with each other at midfield at the conclusion of the game.

