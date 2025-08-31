Ducks Digest

How Many Oregon Ducks Players in NFL? Top 10 Rankings of Colleges With Most Players

The Oregon Ducks have one of the best pipelines in the country for players that go from college to the NFL. 11 Duck rookies made NFL rosters for week 1, adding the total Oregon players in the league to 37. Where does this rank among other top programs?

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert watches during the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have the ninth-most players in the NFL following the latest roster cuts. Week One of the NFL is just days away from kicking off.

How many former Ducks are currently in the NFL and where does that rank among the rest of colleges that have players in the league?

Oregon Ducks With 9th-Most Players in NFL

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks rank No. 9 among colleges with the most active NFL players per Spotrac. There are 37 Ducks in the NFL. Furthermore, their combined earnings is the sixth-most out of all colleges with $233,551,869 million worth of contracts. 

This is following the news that 11 Oregon rookies had made 2025 week 1 rosters. The 11 rookies are these players:

-Derrick Harmon, Defensive Lineman (Pittsburgh Steelers)

-Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback (Cleveland Browns)

-Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle (Washington Commanders)

-Jeffrey Bassa, Linebacker (Kansas City Chiefs)

-Jamaree Caldwell, Defensive Lineman (Los Angeles Chargers)

-Nikko Reed, Cornerback (Los Angeles Chargers)

-Ajani Cornelius, Offensive Tackle (Dallas Cowboys)

-Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

-Terrance Ferguson, Tight End (Los Angeles Rams)

-Jordan James, Running Back (San Francisco 49ers)

-Jordan Burch, Edge (Arizona Cardinals)

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon has consistently benefited from putting out top prospects in NFL Drafts for quite some time now. A few of the most well known Oregon players that have had successful NFL tenures to this point are Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Bucker, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Top 10 Colleges With Most NFL Players

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The school with the most active NFL players is the Alabama Crimson Tide with 63. Right behind them are the Georgia Bulldogs with 61. Here is the complete top 10 list of college with the most active players per Spotrac

1. Alabama Crimson Tide, 63

2. Georgia Bulldogs, 61

3. Ohio State Buckeyes, 59

4. LSU Tigers, 47

5. Michigan Wolverines, 45

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 43

7. Texas Longhorns, 43

8. Penn State Nittany Lions, 41

9. Oregon Ducks, 37

10. Florida Gators, 34

This is an SEC dominated list with five of the 10 teams now members of that conference with Texas’s move from the Big 12 in 2024. Another thing that stands out is there is not a single Big 12 or ACC team. It is just five SEC, four Big Ten, and one independent making up this list. 

It shows the sport of college football is shifting even more towards the SEC and Big Ten than it was even just 10 years ago. Will things eventually revert back to more having balance or will it keep trending this way?

