How Many Oregon Ducks Players in NFL? Top 10 Rankings of Colleges With Most Players
The Oregon Ducks have the ninth-most players in the NFL following the latest roster cuts. Week One of the NFL is just days away from kicking off.
How many former Ducks are currently in the NFL and where does that rank among the rest of colleges that have players in the league?
Oregon Ducks With 9th-Most Players in NFL
The Oregon Ducks rank No. 9 among colleges with the most active NFL players per Spotrac. There are 37 Ducks in the NFL. Furthermore, their combined earnings is the sixth-most out of all colleges with $233,551,869 million worth of contracts.
This is following the news that 11 Oregon rookies had made 2025 week 1 rosters. The 11 rookies are these players:
-Derrick Harmon, Defensive Lineman (Pittsburgh Steelers)
-Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback (Cleveland Browns)
-Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle (Washington Commanders)
-Jeffrey Bassa, Linebacker (Kansas City Chiefs)
-Jamaree Caldwell, Defensive Lineman (Los Angeles Chargers)
-Nikko Reed, Cornerback (Los Angeles Chargers)
-Ajani Cornelius, Offensive Tackle (Dallas Cowboys)
-Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
-Terrance Ferguson, Tight End (Los Angeles Rams)
-Jordan James, Running Back (San Francisco 49ers)
-Jordan Burch, Edge (Arizona Cardinals)
Oregon has consistently benefited from putting out top prospects in NFL Drafts for quite some time now. A few of the most well known Oregon players that have had successful NFL tenures to this point are Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Bucker, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Top 10 Colleges With Most NFL Players
The school with the most active NFL players is the Alabama Crimson Tide with 63. Right behind them are the Georgia Bulldogs with 61. Here is the complete top 10 list of college with the most active players per Spotrac.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide, 63
2. Georgia Bulldogs, 61
3. Ohio State Buckeyes, 59
4. LSU Tigers, 47
5. Michigan Wolverines, 45
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 43
7. Texas Longhorns, 43
8. Penn State Nittany Lions, 41
9. Oregon Ducks, 37
10. Florida Gators, 34
This is an SEC dominated list with five of the 10 teams now members of that conference with Texas’s move from the Big 12 in 2024. Another thing that stands out is there is not a single Big 12 or ACC team. It is just five SEC, four Big Ten, and one independent making up this list.
It shows the sport of college football is shifting even more towards the SEC and Big Ten than it was even just 10 years ago. Will things eventually revert back to more having balance or will it keep trending this way?