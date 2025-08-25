Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson Reunites With Oregon Ducks After Exciting NFL Debut
Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson reunited with some of his former Oregon Ducks teammates after making his NFL preseason debut vs. the Cleveland Browns
Ferguson and former Oregon quarterback, current Cleveland rookie Dillon Gabriel are best friends and and former neighbors during their time in Eugene, starring for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Dillon Gabriel and Terrance Ferguson Reunited After NFL Preseason Game
The Browns third-round rookie Gabriel and Rams second-round rookie Ferguson embraced with big smiles after playing against each other in Saturday's NFL preseason finale.
Also reunited in the video is former Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota and Rams running backs coach Ron Gould, who is an Oregon alum.
The two offensive playmakers quickly bonded when Gabriel transferred from Oklahoma to Oregon - Ferguson joked that he was going to make Gabriel his best friend whether he wanted to be or not. The upperclassmen Ferguson and Gabriel took trips to Hawaii and Los Angeles before the 2024 Oregon football season as their on-field chemistry blossomed.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Ferguson revealed what makes Gabriel special.
"I think what makes him special is just his makeup outside of football," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "He's a great person and he connects with everybody. No matter who you are on the team, if you're a walk-on, the starter, and anything in between, he's someone who cares about that person and he's made a real emphasis to make a connection with everybody. "
Why be neighbors?
"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to go live next to one of my best friends," Ferguson told Amaranthus.
MORE: Updated College Football Rankings Shift Big Ten Powerhouses Already
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Safety Commit To Flip To Miami Hurricanes?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reunites With Oregon Ducks After NFL Preseason Finale
MORE: Best College Football Traditions List Strangely Ranks Oregon Ducks, Florida State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tied With SEC Recruiting Powerhouse For Most 5-Star Commits
Ferguson, Gabriel Excelling In NFL Already
The Browns beat the Rams, 19-17, in Los Angeles but both Ferguson and Gabriel could be considered big winners as they enter their first NFL season.
The Browns have named quarterback Joe Flacco as Cleveland's week 1 starter but Gabriel continues to compete to rise up the depth chart with Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Gabriel finished 12 of 19 passing for 129 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions vs. the Rams. He also wasn't sacked, a major contrast to Sanders who caused concern by being sacked five times. Gabriel showed his poise in the pocket by calming leading the Browns.
Ferguson has been dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out of the Rams' first two preseason games.
Ferguson showed off his electric ability with a 67-yard touchdown for L.A. but the score was overturned after replay ruled him out of bounds following a 33-yard gain. However, Ferguson still impressed with two catches for 48 yards, the second-most receiving yards for the Rams.
NFL Regular Season Schedule Begins
Gabriel and the Browns will begin the regular season on Sept. 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals at 10 a.m. PT.
Ferguson and the Rams play at SoFi Stadium against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 at 1:25 p.m. PT.