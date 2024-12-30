Oregon Ducks Debut New Nike Gear Ahead Of Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders’ famous quote, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good,” rings true in all facets of life.
What you wear and see has an impact on how you feel. The Oregon Ducks, Phil Knight, and Nike are names synonymous with style in sports. When you think about sporting uniforms and team apparel, nobody at any level of sports, or any other sport, comes before the Oregon Ducks football team. After all, it is the birthplace of the biggest sports brand in the world.
In a rematch of one of the most spectacular regular-season games of the season against Ohio State University, Oregon is going all out for their Rose Bowl looks. The Ducks have debuted a bevy of exclusive Nike gear over the past few days, and there’s more to be expected as kickoff inches closer. One of the major reveals of any Ducks’ game week is what jerseys they’ll don when they take the field.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is part of the team's uniform committee that selects the various combination of jerseys and helmets that the Ducks wear each game.
“It's amazing. It's an honor. I don't take it for granted. I never thought I was gonna be picking a jersey for the Rose Bowl like this, ever. But like I said, I don't take it for granted. It's something I dream of, wearing the jerseys. Having to pick the jersey is unbelievable. I can't ask for anything more. Oregon is truly, they've done everything. I can't really explain anything. The love they showed me, the fan base they showed me,” said wide receiver Tez Johnson to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
In a photo set released by the Rose Bowl’s social team, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was pictured wearing an all-black College Football Playoff edition jumpsuit and pair of “What The Ducks” Nike Dunks. The DOAF and Nike collaboration is rumored to be limited to only 5,000 pairs worldwide, retail at $275, and resell between $400-800 dollars. While not exactly subtle, you don’t see too many coaches wearing a pair of shoes that could be the sneaker of the year.
Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel and the rest of the team were spotted wearing a white College Football Playoff exclusive Nike tech quarter-zip pullover jacket with matching black tech pants that feature the CFP emblem. The set has spread like wildfire through social media and garnered attention from Ducks fans desperately asking for a limited release for purchase.
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez debuted the new Nike Kobe VI cleats last week against the Buffalo Bills. The Ducks will wear those, amongst other Oregon exclusives, against the Buckeyes in Pasadena. The Oregon style is already a fan favorite, but coupled with a legendary silhouette like the Kobe VI, you get an immediate classic release.
“I can’t ask for anything more. I'm gonna miss it, and it's gonna be something I'll never, ever experience again. From the uniforms, the cleats, the everything. I don't think no NFL team got more stuff than this. And honestly, I've never been so confused with picking a jersey ever in my life. . . because you got so many combinations like warp speed, throwback, eggshells, nightmare. Goodness, you don't know where to choose from. And then you come out, all right, that's what it is, but we're going to hit them with the Kobe cleats,” Johnson continued.
The Ducks are overwhelmingly celebrated for their prowess with style, but it’s sometimes used as a detractor from the core values of what football is supposed to stand for. The Ducks have been labeled as fashionistas, amongst other names. Maybe it was true in the past, but it’s the furthest thing from the truth now.
They're physical. They have a southern-bred coach in his thirties trained by Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. They won the Big Ten, earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and they've recruited with the elites. From the NFL to high school, the brand holds strong, and the current landscape is perfect for their style.
