Los Angeles Chargers Clinch Playoffs As Justin Herbert Breaks Peyton Manning Record
The Los Angeles Chargers went into Gillette Stadium and defeated the New England Patriots 40-7 to clinch a playoff berth in the first year of coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure. As he’s done so many times in his young career, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert made NFL history. Herbert surpassed Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for the most passing yards in the first five seasons of a career, a record that stood for over 20 years.
In a playoff-clinching performance, Justin Herbert led the Chargers completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 116.2 passer rating. Herbert was fantastic operating from within the pocket and carved the Patriots' defense up with his vaunted pinpoint accuracy. The Chargers signal-caller will see post-season action for the second time in his five-year career.
“I think it says so much about the guys we’ve had catching those passes. A great offensive line giving me time to get the ball off. And guys like this [Derwin James] getting me the ball back. Couldn’t have done it without them," said Justin Herbert about the record in the NFL Network postgame on-field interview.
“It was just a great opportunity for us to come out here and play football. Our brand of football. You know, like we said all week, it’s a huge opportunity for us and we have to take it. That’s what we did today,” Herbert continued.
In more history, Justin Herbert now has 20 or more passing touchdowns and 3,000 or more passing yards in each of his first five seasons. Only two other quarterbacks in NFL history started their careers reaching those same milestones: Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.
The Chargers pass protection, which has been in issue throughout the regular season, was spectacular today for Herbert and the skill players. Per Pro Football Focus, Justin Herbert, when kept clean vs. the Patriots, had 80 percent adjusted completion, 247 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. If the offensive line can hold this form, Herbert has proven time and time again what he's capable of.
Another facet where Herbert excelled was throwing the ball across the middle of the field. According to the NFL’s NextGenStats, Herbet was 8/8 when targeting that area of the field. That’s a welcomed sign, as the Chargers playoff opponent will most certainly send various pressure looks to try and overwhelm the Chargers' offensive line. Having quick answers schematically and accuracy to the middle of the field from Herbert will be key going forward.
