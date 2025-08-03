Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Isaiah World Reveals Reason Behind Transfer Portal Decision

One of the key features of the Oregon Ducks' newly constructed offensive line, tackle Isaiah World spoke to reporters during Oregon's media day about why he chose to transfer to the Ducks from the Nevada Wolfpack.

When it comes to recruiting top talent, sometimes college football programs can help bring in players with familiar faces. In the case of the highly anticipated Oregon Duck transfer portal addition, offensive tackle Isaiah World, his decision to move to Eugene hinged on just that.

While speaking to reporters during Oregon's media day, World elaborated on his unique connection to two other Ducks that pushed him to take his talents to the Ducks.

"Jahlil [Florence] was one of the big reasons for me transferring. Because we go back all the way since high school," World said. “He gave me the rundown before I even came here of what it would take for me to play here. We would always talk during the offseason, and I would ask him what it’s like and stuff.”

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, left, Lipe Moala and Isaiah World dance to the song “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen
Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, left, Lipe Moala and Isaiah World dance to the song “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

World went to Lincoln High School in San Diego with both Florence and freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr.

World (class of 2021) and Florence (class of 2022) are only a year apart in schooling, with Smith Jr. (class of 2025) following a few extra years later. However, class years don't keep these three athletes apart, as World also admitted he kept in close contact with Smith Jr. before he made the decision to land at Oregon. Smith Jr.'s dad, former Oregon quarterback Akili Smith, also played a role in World's decision.

“Being in contact with him and [Smith Jr.], and his dad was always a big influence around Lincoln,” World said. “So just knowing them, definitely.”

Now at Oregon for his final season of eligibility, World is settling in with high expectations. The No. 1 transfer portal athlete according to 247 Sports, World was recently named to the Outland Trophy Award Preseason Watch List. ESPN also named World to their 2026 NFL Mock Draft as the No. 23 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

"World transferred to Oregon after dominating at Nevada, and the 6-foot-8, 310-pounder has all-world potential with his elite reach, elite agility and experience. The 49ers need to get younger at core positions, and left tackle should be atop their wish list," wrote ESPN's Matt Miller about World.

"Usually, I try my best not to pay attention to talks about rankings or any pre-draft rankings," World said. "I just try to take every day just being where my feet are and just going step by step."

As for how World is currently blending with Oregon's pieced-together new look offensive line anchored by the only Duck veteran, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, World admitted Oregon's offense is a higher tempo than he's used to, but is working on improving his own game with offensive line coach A'lique Terry.

"Coach [A'lique] Terry he's definitely - he's been helping me work on a lot of just being able to stay in my posture, being able to get out of my set faster, and stay square to the line. I know offensive line is just an awkward position all around for people to learn and grow into, but I think I had enough experience. I'm going into my fifth year and just the experience part has helped me in coach Terry being able to take my game to another level," World said.

