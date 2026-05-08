Oregon's Offseason Movement Shifts Special Teams Competition

The Oregon Ducks' special teams took a step forward last season, as kicker Atticus Sappington provided stability at a position that the Ducks were missing in previous years. Punt returner Malik Benson made his mark against USC with a punt return for a touchdown, and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds was among the best in the country.

But going into the 2026 season, there will be turnover at most special teams positions.

Oregon Native Set to Take Over Kicking Responsibilities

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks kicker Gage Hurych looks set to take over as the No. 1 kicker for the Ducks in 2026. Hurych saw a bit of game time during the 2025 season, going 16-for-16 on extra points. Hurych missed his only field goal attempt last season at Rutgers. Hurych will likely battle for the No. 1 position in fall camp against Oregon kicker and Eugene native Rocco Graziano and Nevada transfer kicker Keaton Emmett.

The Ducks went to the portal for some other special teams position, specifically from Nevada. The Ducks picked up kicker Keaton Emmet from the Wolfpack, while his Wolfpack teammate Bailey Ettridge joined him in transferring to the Ducks.

Punt Returner Position Could be by Committee

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The punt returner position could very well be by committee, but wide receiver Dakorien Moore looks to be slotted in as the official punt returner pending fall camp competition. Moore took four punt returns for a combined 44 yards last season. With both Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. no longer on the team, the Ducks will have one or two new official punt returners in 2026.

Dierre Hill Jr. will most likely be in line to return kickoffs, although Dakorien Moore could slot in here as well. Hill saw limited action on kickoff return last season, and with former Duck Noah Whittington out of eligibility, Hill could be in line for more playing time on special teams.

Oregon Ducks Went to Portal to Find a Punter

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks went into the portal to address their punter situation, as James Ferguson-Reynolds ran out of eligibility following the 2025 season. The Ducks picked up transfer punter Bailey Ettridge out of Nevada. Ettridge averaged 44.7 yards per punt over the course of last season, which was more than departing punter Ferguson-Reynolds.

Following Ettridge from Nevada to Oregon was kicker Keaton Emmett. Emmett was used mainly as a kickoff specialist last season and sent 39 of his 48 kickoffs into the end zone for a touchback. Emmett, the Oregon native, did not log a field goal attempt last year, but went 12-for-18 the year prior while with Western Oregon.

Oregon went into the portal again for another special teamer, this time long snapper RJ Todd, who had been the long snapper for Western Michigan for the past three seasons.

While the Oregon Ducks’ special teams will feature new faces this year, Hurych logged plenty of extra point attempts last season, and the Ducks will have some of their fastest players back to return both kicks and punts.

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