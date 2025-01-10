Oregon Ducks Battling Ohio State, Michigan For 4-Star Recruit Victor Singleton
The Oregon Ducks are in the hunt for one of the best defensive backs in the class of 2026. Four-star defensive back Victor Singleton named the Ducks as a part of his top five schools list. Although Singleton has yet to visit Eugene, Oregon remains a prominent team in the recruitment for Singleton.
Singleton spoke with Chad Simmons of On3 about where his recruitment currently stands and the five schools he has narrowed his list to.
Singleton is ranked as one of the best cornerbacks in the class of 2026. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Singleton is the No. 65 player in the class and the No. 6 cornerback in the country.
“After the season, I started thinking about narrowing my list down and my top five schools are, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M,” Singleton told On3. “These schools are showing a lot of love. I have real relationships with coaches at these schools and I can see a good future at all five of these place.”
Singleton said he will take the time to go on official visits before making a final decision on his commitment.
“I will take official visits before I commit,” Singleton said. “My commitment will come before my senior season, but I will take some official visits first. Those visits will be important.”
Singleton spoke with Simmons about where the Ducks stand in his recruitment. Out of the five teams in his top five list, Oregon and Illinois are the only two schools he has yet to visit.
“Oregon produces players. I feel the love from the staff, they are a top program and I have to see what it is like up there. They are a little farther away, so I want to take the visit and see how it is," Singleton said.
The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked as No. 1 in the nation. Despite having the top ranked class, Oregon has yet to secure a commitment from a defensive back. In the 2025 recruiting class, Oregon signed three cornerbacks, including two-five stars in Brandon Finney and Na'eem Offord.
Instead, Oregon holds commitments from four-star tight end Kendre Harrison, four-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene, and four-star running back Tradarian Ball.
Both 247Sports and On3 have predicted that the Ohio State Buckeyes are in the lead for Singleton's signature. 247Sports has a crystal ball prediction in for Ohio State and On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Buckeyes a 92.5 percent chance of landing the Ohio native.
