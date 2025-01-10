San Francisco 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir Makes Super Bowl Prediction
Former Oregon Ducks and current San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir does not lack confidence in his game or his team. The 49ers missed the playoffs, but Lenoir sees them being right back of the Super Bowl chase next season. As for him missing the Pro Bowl, he made it clear he has his sights set on bigger goals.
Lenoir spoke this week when the 49ers were cleaning out their lockers this week after wrapping up their 2024-2025 season.
Lenoir: “I Ain’t Really Worried About the Pro Bowl”
The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing 2024-2025 season that resulted in them missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and the first time in cornerback Deommodore Lenoir’s young professional career. Lenoir had one of his best seasons in the NFL, but did not make the Pro Bowl. He was asked about being left off the Pro Bowl roster.
“I missed the Pro Bowl this year. I think I’m going to miss the Pro Bowl next year, because we’re going to be in the Super Bowl,” Lenoir said.
If the 49ers were to bounce back next season and make it back to the Super Bowl, it would be right in their own backyard. Super Bowl 60 is set to be held at Levis Stadium, home of the 49ers.
“The Super Bowl is here (Levis Stadium), so we need to be in the dance,” Lenoir said. “I ain’t really worried about the Pro Bowl.”
One of few bright spots for the 49ers this season was the play from 4th year cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. During the season, Lenoir and the 49ers agreed to a five-year $92 million contract extension.
Lenoir ranked No. 5 out of 223 cornerbacks in solo tackles with 70. Additionally, Lenoir only allowed 58 receptions which was 9th fewest of all 223 cornerbacks in the league.
San Francisco 49ers Have A Season To Forget In 2024
The San Francisco 49ers came into the 2024 season with high expectations. The 49ers were just coming off a Super Bowl appearance, where they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2024 season ended up being a disaster. The 49ers went 6-11, missed the playoffs, and finished the year by losing 7 of their last 8 games. From on the field injuries to off the field tragedies, it was truly a “Season From Hell” for the 49ers.
San Francisco now enters the offseason with many question marks. None is bigger than what will happen with quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy is under contract for another year, but he and his agent will be seeking a massive contract extension. It is expected that both sides will be able to agree on something before training camp, but 49ers fans know the front office doesn't exactly rush to give out big contracts. Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, and Brandon Aiyuk are just a few examples of that.
The 49ers core under coach Kyle Shanahan is aging fast and they will have to retool this roster to get back into championship contention. San Francisco still needs to hire a defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator after moving on from Nick Sorenson and Brian Schneider.
Things move quickly in the NFL, so it wouldn't be surprising if San Francisco turned their 6-11 around and is right back in the title chase next year.
