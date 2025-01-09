Georgia Bulldogs' Carson Beck Transfer Destinations: Miami, Colorado, Oregon Ducks?
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck will enter the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.
Georgia's starting quarterback for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Beck suffered a season-ending UCL injury in the SEC Championship game. Beck was not able to play in Georgia's College Football Quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl vs. Notre Dame. Beck has thrown for an incredible 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns in his Georgia career.
Earlier this month, Beck announced his intent to declare for the NFL Draft but has since changed his mind and decided to play another year of college football.
The two-time national champion will be a highly-coveted transfer and is expected to command a hefty Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) package. College football teams losing their starting quarterback include the Miami Hurricanes, Colorado Buffaloes and Oregon Ducks.
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have been led by transfer quarterbacks the last four seasons in Dillon Gabriel, Bo Nix and Anthony Brown. Could another transfer portal quarterback be on the way to Eugene to lead the Ducks in 2025 as Gabriel will test his talents in the NFL?
The Ducks just lost five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to the portal. Sagapolutele signed with the Cal Bears after spending a week with the football program as the Ducks prepped for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Cal is the same team that Oregon flipped him from. Sagapolutele is the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 cycle.
However, Oregon already has UCLA transfer Dante Moore on the roster, who could be the successor to Gabriel in Eugene. At UCLA, Moore earned playing time as a freshman, but he struggled with turning the ball over. Deciding to come to Oregon has allowed the former five-star to gain valuable experience learning from Gabriel and offensive coordinator Will Stein. Appearing in four games as a Duck, Moore completed all seven of his pass attempts on the year.
MORE: Are Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Winners or Losers? Dan Lanning's Big Commitments
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks No. 1, Raves About Coach Dan Lanning
MORE: No. 1 Transfer Portal Running Back Makhi Hughes Commits to Oregon Ducks From Tulane, Alabama
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Replaces Jayden Daniels, Earns Game Ball in Win
Also on the Oregon roster are quarterbacks Austin Novosad, Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr. With that much talent in the quarterbacks room, a transfer quarterback could be low priority for Lanning's Ducks. It likely depends on the confidence level in Moore.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has proved his prowess in the transfer portal since taking over the Ducks, landing elite talent and major Oregon playmakers like Gabriel, Nix, wide receiver Tez Johnson, wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Jordan Burch, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, defensive back Jabbar Muhammad... the list could go on and on.
Two more college football contenders who need quarterbacks are Miami, who is losing Cam Ward to the NFL and Colorado, who is losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL.
Nakos also reported that the coach Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes are the early leader to sign Beck out of the portal.
The race for the elite talent Beck is on. Whichever team signs Beck will be an instant College Football Playoff contender for the 2025-26 season.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Enters Transfer Portal: Former 4-Star Recruit
MORE: College Football Analyst Critiques Comparisons of Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Nick Saban
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Biological, Adopted Family