Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. Ohio State? Rose Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will play each other in the Rose Bowl. Will the Ducks keep their undefeated season alive and take down the Buckeyes for the second time this season?

Cory Pappas

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs at Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs at Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m PT on ESPN.

The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals, while the loser will go home. 

Oregon vs. Ohio State Betting Odds

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the first half of
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the first half of a College Football Playoff first round game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images / Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

When the lines for this game opened up, it was nearly a pick’em. Now, Oregon is a 2.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The over/under is currently at 55.5 points. 

Ohio State was also favored in the October meeting between these two teams. Oregon won an exciting 32-31 game that helped propel them to being ranked No. 1 in the country. The Ducks come into the game with a record of 13-0 and a Big Ten championship under their belt. 

Ohio State had a slip up late in the year against rival Michigan to finish their regular season at 10-2. They beat Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff 42-17.

There is a case to make that these are the top two teams in the country and it should be a great game. 

Oregon vs. Ohio State Preview 

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after defeating t
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Oregon Ducks have a 46.4 percent chance to beat Ohio State on Wednesday. 

The Ducks have had nearly a month off after beating Penn State in the Big Ten championship game. Oregon earned themselves a first round bye. Unfortunately with that bye, they ended up getting matched against one of the best teams in the country right out of the gate. 

On paper, Ohio State is arguably the most talented team in the country. They have a great defense anchored by defensive end Jack Sawyer and countless weapons on the offensive side of the ball with Jeremiah Smith, Treveyon Henderson, and Emeka Egbuka. 

Oregon vs Ohio State Score Prediction

Oregon defensive backs Kobe Savage (5) and Brandon Johnson trip up Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka during their game at
Oregon defensive backs Kobe Savage (5) and Brandon Johnson trip up Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka during their game at Autzen Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game has all the feels of an old school Rose Bowl. The last time oregon and Ohio State played each other in the “Grandaddy of Them All” was in the 2009-2010 game. The Buckeyes beat the Ducks 26-17. Since then, Oregon and Ohio State have combined to win five straight Rose Bowls. Who will keep their Rose Bowl winning streak alive?

In their last meeting in October, it came down to the last play. The same could be true this go around. Despite the game being aa much closer proximity to Oregon, Ohio State fans will still travel and the crowd will likely be a 50/50 split.

Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has earned the trust of Ducks fans more than Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has. That will be the difference in the game.

Score Prediction:

Oregon 31, Ohio State 28. Ducks cover and win outright to keep their National Championship hopes alive. 

