Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Ticket Prices Soar, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal: Rose Bowl
The rematch between the No. 1 Oregon Ducks and the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes is the most anticipated quarterfinal matchup in the College Football Playoff. Fans from both Eugene and Columbus will be making their way to Pasadena, California on New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. PT to watch the Rose Bowl matchup.
Out of the four quarterfinal games, the Rose Bowl will be the most expensive ticket via Ticketmaster. The get-in price is a staggering $228, coming in as the only game above $200.
MORE: Florida Gators To Flip Another Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit? Offer Lineman Kodi Greene
MORE: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day’s Job At Stake Vs. Oregon Ducks In Rose Bowl?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Ohio State Decommit Zahir Mathis Visiting Ducks, Dan Lanning
For context, these are the get-in prices for the other games:
Fiesta Bowl (No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 3 Boise State Broncos) - $172
Sugar Bowl (No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs) - $117
Peach Bowl (No. 5 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils) - $49
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has led the Ducks to a perfect 13-0 record and a Big Ten Conference title in their first season with the league. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big Ten Player of the Year as well as was one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
The last time that Oregon and Ohio State played each ended in a 32-31 victory for the Ducks in Eugene back on Oct. 12. Gabriel threw for 341 passing yards and two touchdowns on 23-for-34 completions in the win.
"Every time I went and looked at his eyes tonight I saw a guy who was composed and ready for his next moment. He played really really well tonight in some really big moments.”- Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Gabriel
His favorite target in Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson had seven receptions for 75 receiving yards and one touchdown while Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart also had seven receptions for 149 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Buckeyes.
While Gabriel did run in for one touchdown against Ohio State, most of Oregon's ground attack was controlled by Oregon running back Jordan James who finished with 115 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.
Oregon's defense had two turnovers on two forced fumbles while Ohio State gave up eight penalties for 70 yards. An offensive pass-interference call on Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith pushed Ohio State back late in the fourth quarter. With the clock dwindling down for the final shot for the Buckeyes, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard took off running and slide as time expired. Why he didn't make a throw for the end zone was the question that was on everyone's mind.
“We could sit here and look at one play here, one play there or complain about a call, but we’re not going to do that. We’re going to own it."- Ohio State coach Ryan Day on final play
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Rose Bowl Preview, Prediction, TV
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Betting Odds: Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
MORE: Bear Alexander Transfer To Oregon Ducks: Exciting Test Of Dan Lanning's Culture
MORE: How Oregon Ducks Landed Transfer Portal Star Isaiah World Over Texas A&M Aggies