Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
With major Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
It is a momentous matchup as the first showdown of top-five teams in Autzen Stadium history. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear black on Saturday vs. Ohio State in what could be the most-electric atmosphere in Ducks' history.
A win would be Oregon's highest-ranked victory ever in Autzen Stadium and fourth-ever win against a top-five opponent.
ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show is coming to Eugene for arguably the most-highly anticipated Big Ten game of the 2024 College Football season. The pregame show will be held in the heart of the University of Oregon’s campus outside of the Lundquist College of Business.
Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
October 12th vs. Ohio State - Wear Black
October 19th @ Purdue - Wear White
October 26th vs. Illinois - Wear Yellow
November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White
November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
*Home games in bold
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and Ohio State is ranked No. 2.
RECORD ALERT: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (166) is just 12 total touchdowns away from Case Keenum's all-time NCAA record of 178.
RECORD ALERT PT. 2: With 13 in his career, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is just two touchdown catches away from the UO record for touchdowns by a tight end.
FUN FACT: Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch is tied for the Big Ten lead and tied for No. 8 nationally with five sacks through five games.
HISTORY: Ohio State holds a 9-1 advantage in the all-time series, but Oregon won the most recent matchup in 2021, a seismic 35-28 win in Columbus.
RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
ODDS: Oregon is 3.5-point underdog vs. the Buckeyes.
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR
TV: NBC
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: "It's going to be a good challenge," Ohio State quarterback Will Howard said. "Played against Dillon (Gabriel) a couple times (in the Big 12). He's a great player. Their defense is good. Coach (Dan) Lanning, is a good coach, and he's going to have them ready. I'm excited to get home now and start watching some film and get ready for these guys."
