Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Betting Odds Released
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are 3-0 following a win against the now 1-2 Northwestern Wildcats. The Ducks now have their first conference win of the season under their belt, but the focus turns to week 4 of the college football season.
The Oregon Ducks will next face the Oregon State Beavers for their annual rivalry matchup. Oregon State is 0-3, still seeking its first win of the season.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 34.5-point favorites against the Oregon State Beavers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The point total is set at 55.5.
Oregon’s Offense Shows Off Depth
While the Oregon Ducks offense did not start as quickly as it has in the first two weeks, they are proving to have talented depth. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein continues to put the offense in the best position to win, as the players are continuing to execute explosive plays.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington was questionable entering the game against Northwestern and did not see the field. While Whittington has been the Ducks’ top running back, Jayden Limar stepped up in his place. Oregon is showing off the next man up mentality, leading to them being one of the most dominant teams in college football.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is continuing to show he can lead the Ducks to success this season following another big game. Moore has passed for 657 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.
Ducks’ Defense A Strong Unit
The Oregon Ducks held Northwestern’s offense off for the majority of the game, with the Wildcats not scoring until the fourth quarter.
One thing the Ducks will have to watch for is stopping the run. Northwestern found some success on the ground, totalling 178 total rushing yards. Oregon did well fixing their mistakes, but it will be crucial for the Ducks to stop the run quickly.
Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon has now caught an interception in back-to-back games, proving to be a playmaker on the defense. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher also caught an interception against Northwestern, making it the second straight game the Ducks' defense has secured multiple interceptions in a game.
Oregon Beavers Starting Slow
The Oregon State Beavers are struggling heading into the matchup, kicking off the season with an 0-3 record. The Beavers are coming off a blowout loss against the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders and will next face the Oregon, the No. 6 team in the country.
Oregon State is led by quarterback Maalik Murphy, who has passed for 893 yards. While Oregon State has struggled to get the passing game going, the Ducks need to watch for the ground game.
The Beavers have rushed the ball for 213 yards, but just two rushing touchdowns. The Ducks have the potential to have a strong defensive game, but cannot let Oregon State get momentum running the ball.
While Oregon is the favorite against the Beavers, it is a rivalry game, and tension is higher. The Ducks will have to stand their ground and start strong.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Long History
Oregon-Oregon State is one of college football’s oldest rivalries, dating back to 1894. The Oregon Ducks hold a 68-51-10 record against the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks are on a two-game win streak, winning their 2024 matchup, 49-14.
As favorites, the Ducks have a chance to extend their win streak against the Beavers during Saturday’s matchup. It is still a rivalry matchup, and anything can happen, which means Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will have to show up ready.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 12:00 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.